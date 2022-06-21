Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus and Pluto combine on your birthday to bring out the more intense side of your nature. Both in your private life and in your career you must not hold back when it comes to expressing yourself. The world needs your brand of passion.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to turn your attention to a family matter that has been worrying you for months. The good news is that as the sun moves into the domestic area of your chart today it won’t be too big a problem. You’ll find an answer if you look.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A number of incredible ideas are about to flood into your mind but if you don’t make a note of your thoughts you may forget the best of them by the end of the day. Carry a pen and notebook with you wherever you go, and use them!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to make a dramatic gesture of some sort today but is it really necessary? Family members know that you love them and colleagues know what you can do, so why make a big deal of it? You don’t need to draw attention to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun moves into your birth sign today you must decide what is of most importance to you and do it to the exclusion of everything else. Don’t listen to what other people tell you, listen only to your own inner voice. It knows what you need.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be worrying about events and issues over which you have no control. Why? If you cannot stop what is going to happen there is no point wasting your time fretting or even thinking about it. It will all work out in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone seems so friendly towards you at the moment. Should you be worried? Is it some kind of trick? If you are thinking like that Virgo then you are thinking too hard. Most people want to see you do well, so don’t let unfounded suspicions hold you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of authority has got their eye on you and if they like what they see you could soon be moving up the ladder of success. You don’t have to do anything special, just be yourself and let your natural talent shine through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the sun moves into the area of your chart associated with faraway places you will be thinking about a change of scenery. Where would you go if time and money were no object? Keep that place in your mind’s eye and believe you will be there soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone asks you to sign up to a new plan or project today tell them you will give it some thought but don’t commit yourself yet. With the sun moving into the wealth area of your chart money matters are not to be taken lightly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the best times of the year for relationships starts today as the sun moves into your opposite sign. Let everyone you have feelings for know how much you respect and love them and be ready for the deluge of positive feelings you get in return!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to get your affairs in order and you need to do so quickly. There are still a number of issues that need to be resolved, some small and some large, and if you don’t get on to them right away you may not get another chance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today and almost immediately you will feel a surge of power running through you that wasn’t there before. This is your chance to shine. This is your chance to show the world who you are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com