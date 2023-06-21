Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be shy about expressing your opinions over the coming year. A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday means you will have plenty to say for yourself and if others don’t like it that’s too bad. Speak truth to power and to anyone else who will listen!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to put your own needs on hold for a while and do things for friends and loved ones. Some of their problems may seem amazingly trivial to your way of thinking but if it’s important to them then do your best to help.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There were occasions over the past few weeks when you were very much at the mercy of events but now the cosmic picture is changing and it won’t be long before your outlook on life is on the up again. Social activities will be hugely enjoyable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun leaves your sign today but you must not use that as an excuse to slow down. According to the planets you are now so close to completing a long-term project that you must keep going. One last big push should do it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be desperate to start something new but don’t just throw yourself at it with no thought or planning. The sun’s move into your sign today is an omen of lasting success but for best results you must take life a step at a time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Forget about what is going on in the big wide world and focus instead on what is going on in your own head. The Sun’s move into the most introspective area of your chart means you need to think deeply about your actions – before you take them!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Group activities will go well for you between now and the end of the week, so accept any invitations that come your way and maybe send out a few invitations yourself. Join forces with like-minded people. There’s no limit to what you can accomplish together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s Cardinal signs you are hugely ambitious and with the Sun moving into the career area of your chart you have no intention of letting anyone come between you and the job you crave. You’re in a take-no-prisoners mood.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are the kind of Scorpio who is willing to take a risk or two then the next few weeks should be a lot of fun and profitable too. Do what feels right for you, whether or not family and friends and colleagues agree. Always trust your instincts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry if you get the feeling that you are being left out of things today. It may indeed be true but there is nothing personal or negative about it. In fact it could be useful in that it will free up spare time to do what interests you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to take other people’s needs into consideration every step of the way over the next few weeks. It may at times be tedious having to wait for them to catch up with you but make the effort anyway. It will pay off in the long-term.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be occasions today when situations you thought you were in control of start slipping from your grasp, but there is no cause for alarm. On the work front, especially, letting others lead the way will take a huge burden off your shoulders.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Forget about all those crises you’ve had to deal with of late and start moving ahead again with a smile on your face. The sun’s journey through the most creative and dynamic area of your chart promises fun times over the next few weeks.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com