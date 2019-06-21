Your daily horoscope: June 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune, planet of imagination, begins one of its retrograde phases on your birthday, which among other things means you must give more weight to what your rational mind tells you. Remember, just because you can imagine something does not make it true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You should know by now that you create your own luck in life, and if you resolve to think in a positive manner and act in honourable ways then fortune will smile on you. It will also smile on those you love. Luck has a way of expanding.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The pace of life will pick up over the next few days and there are sure to be times when you lose track of where you are and what you are doing. It won’t be a problem though so long as you remember where you want to end up.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A friend or work colleague will offer their assistance today and if you are smart you will accept, even though you suspect there may be strings attached. Anything worth having in life is worth paying for, but don’t worry, it won’t be too much.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much to look forward to now the sun is moving into your sign, so why the glum face? Whatever it is that is bringing about this black mood you need to get over it quickly. Fortune favours the brave – and the happy!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you thought was a problem yesterday will resolve itself to your satisfaction today. In fact, looked at from a wider perspective, you may recognize that it was never really a problem at all. Stop searching so hard and let life work its magic for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find yourself at odds with someone you admire over the next few days try talking things through with them. Almost certainly you can learn from each other and almost certainly the distance between you is not as wide as it might appear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be at the mercy of events but you don’t have to sit there and let things happen. On the contrary, it is essential that you get out into the world and do what you can to make it a better place. You CAN make a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and if you want something enough you will find ways to get it. The sun in Cancer over the next few weeks will bring so much adventure. Be on the move both in mind and in body.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why so timid? Why so afraid? It’s not like you to hide away from the world and hope it doesn’t notice, so what’s got into you? The sun’s change of signs today will certainly bring challenges, but they are challenges to be welcomed, not feared.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You would be wise to let someone you trust know your innermost thoughts over the next 24 hours. The fact is you are still in two minds about what your next move should be and only an outsider’s input can give you the perspective you need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be happy with some of the tasks you’ve been asked to do but don’t despair. Once you get into them you will discover that this kind of work can actually be fun – and working with your hands stops you thinking too much.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Now that the sun is moving into the most creative area of your chart you must be more dynamic. Focus on what means most to you personally and don’t let others’ doubts and fears hold you back. You can and you will get it right this time.

