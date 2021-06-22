Your daily horoscope: June 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s never too late to follow your dream and if you reach for the stars over the coming 12 months there is every chance you will be a star yourself very soon. Don’t just change your life for the better, find ways to change other people’s lives too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you tried to figure things out recently the more confusing they seemed to become, but as mind planet Mercury is now ending its retrograde phase you should find it easier to make sense of difficult situations. Just don’t overtax your brain!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be honest with yourself and admit there is something you have been running away from for some time. If you can do that over the next 24 hours you should find it easier to deal with the situation, not just temporarily but once and for all.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You’ve been quite good at hiding your feelings of late but with your ruling planet Mercury ending its retrograde phase today you may go to the other extreme and make sure the whole world knows what is upsetting you. Try not to get too emotional.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t pretend to support what someone is doing just because you want to stay in their good books. Sooner or later you will have to reveal what you really think about the matter and the longer you leave it the worse the fallout will be. Speak up now!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you are looking for a complicated solution to a problem that is basically quite simple. Both in your personal affairs and in your career the most obvious answer is the one that is most likely to be true. Don’t ignore it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Usually your mind is as sharp as a tack but in recent weeks you have somehow missed a number of important clues, most likely because you have been distracted by trivial events. Focus only on issues that matter today, and every day from now on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s not like you to approach what you do in a slapdash manner but for some reason you haven’t bothered to make much of an effort over the past few days. The consequences of that neglect could be around for a while, so get your act together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are not 100 per cent certain that what you are about to attempt will be a success then you must postpone it until you are. Something else you need to be careful of is mixing business with pleasure – the planets warn it’s unlikely to work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you use your head today you will come out ahead of the game and, more importantly, ahead of rivals who seem to believe you are not as intellectually “with it” as you usually are. Let them know that your mind is still razor sharp.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because someone you work or do business with is having problems expressing themselves does not mean they have nothing worthwhile to say. On the contrary, what they tell you could be the difference between huge success and massive failure – so listen!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the kind to take advice that goes against what you want to do or what you choose to believe but if you ignore what a friend tells you today it could prove costly in the long term. They know what they are talking about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Sometimes you need to hold up your hand and admit that you made a mistake, and this is one of those times. Friends and relatives will be in a forgiving mood today, so don’t try to hide an error of some kind. It’s really not a big deal.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com