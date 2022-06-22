Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have everything you need to be a success – vision, talent, motivation and more – so get out there and make some waves. What would you do if you knew you could not fail? Make that the foundation on which to build a better life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may disagree with what someone believes but you can still work together. In fact, the tensions that exist between you could be creative if handled in a sensible way. There are still plenty of areas where your aims and ambitions coincide.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Let others complain that the world is unfair and that nothing ever goes right for them. While they are wallowing in self-pity you will be quietly taking advantage of the new opportunities that fate is sending your way. Life’s what you choose to make of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t take on any new chores over the next 24 hours because you have enough on your plate as it is. If you burn the candle at both ends to keep on top of your workload it won’t be long before your workload is on top of you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Under no circumstances should you agree to play a supporting role, either in your private life or on the work front. The sun in your sign means you can and you must take command and do what is best for you personally. Be a leader, not a follower.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be inclined to believe that a friend or colleague has let you down but have they really or are you expecting too much of them? Most likely it’s the latter, so keep your thoughts to yourself or you may turn them against you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone will come to you for assistance with a matter they can’t get their head around. They figure that your big brain will work it out. Do what you can but don’t promise you’ll get it sorted – the planets warn you may have trouble with it too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure you engage your brain before you open your mouth today. If you say something that can be easily disproved it’s unlikely you will do your reputation much good. Think before you speak or don’t speak at all – is that really so hard?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s starting to look as if this is one of those times when nothing can go wrong for you and you may be right. But that is not an invitation to throw caution to the wind. You’re too intelligent to believe there will be no comebacks at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever it is other people want you to do today you will do the opposite. Why? Because you’re in one of your contrary moods. And because you can. And because it’s fun. That’s fine but don’t expect much cooperation when you need help later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Usually you don’t care in the slightest if other people agree with what you are doing but now the sun is moving through your opposite sign it’s important that you get the approval of loved ones and friends. Don’t give them the right to veto you though.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Get your chores out of the way as early in the day as you can because there will be opportunities to have fun later on and you won’t want to miss them. Petty everyday things could take longer to complete than you expected.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do only those things that bring personal enjoyment. The sun in your fellow water sign of Cancer at this time of year means you have every right and every reason to put your own needs and desires first. It’s all about you now.

