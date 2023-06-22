Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The world around you never stays the same for long and you must keep moving and growing as well. Who could you be 12 months from now if you really made an effort to change? Start working toward that ideal vision of yourself and then go all the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stop wasting time fantasizing about what might have been and focus solely on the here and now. It is not what happened yesterday that matters but what you choose to do next with your time and energy. Choose wisely and make it count.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must play whatever game you are involved with today strictly by the book. The planets warn if you break the rules, even for what you believe is a very good reason, the powers that be won’t be amused and will come down on you hard.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be easygoing by nature but you cannot afford to be careless with money. Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart warns that your outgoings are likely to be higher than expected today, so don’t throw away cash you are going to need.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No doubt you are pumped up and ready for action now the sun is in your sign but there is no need to throw yourself at each and every new challenge. It’s not a matter of life and death, so stay calm and be selective about your objectives.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem as if someone you work with is trying to give you a hard time but the planets warn you are probably overreacting. No matter how worked up you may get about the situation you must resist the urge to be confrontational.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you need to remember today is that nothing in life is set in stone. If you want something enough you can always find a way to get it and what you want now is nothing less than to be No. 1 in what you do for a living.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be wise to take a few practice runs before making your play for fame and fortune. Now the sun is moving through the career area of your chart your ambition knows no bounds but you cannot afford to be haphazard. Know your target well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus on the big issues today and don’t be distracted by events that have no bearing on what you are trying to achieve. Most people can be led astray by bright lights and noisy social occasions, but you’re not most people, so stay in control!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may look confident on the outside but on an inner level you are beginning to have doubts about what you are up to and those doubts must be confronted today. Most likely you are worrying for no good reason, but you’ve got to be sure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t be able to hide your thoughts and emotions from other people today so don’t waste your time trying. Instead, be open and honest about what you think and how you feel. You may be surprised how sympathetic some people can be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something seems to be holding you back from giving your all at the moment and it’s worrying to say the least. Most likely your cosmic guardian angel is preventing you from following a path that won’t be good for you. Maybe you should take the hint.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may find it hard to get your act together today but it’s really no big deal. The sun will be moving in your favour for several weeks, so take your time and make sure you do the right thing, with the right people and in the right way.

