Your daily horoscope: June 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not allow other people’s emotional issues to take up too large a slice of your time and energy. Fate has marked you out as someone who can change the world, but the world is unlikely to notice if you are caught up in petty domestic squabbles.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is a chore you have to do then get on with it immediately. The longer you leave it the harder it will be to get started and the tougher it will be when you finally get round to it. Even an Aries has to do boring stuff sometimes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop worrying about a personal matter. Put it out of your mind once and for all. There are far too many interesting things going on in your world at the moment to waste time on trivia such as this – and, yes, it is trivial, and you know it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

According to the planets if you can be a bit more adaptable and a bit more open to new ideas you will reach a target of some sort with ease. Also, once you have reached that target you should immediately set yourself two more. Geminis love to multitask.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Like it or not you are going to be the centre of attention over the next few weeks, so come out of the shadows and stand confidently in the light. The sun in your sign indicates success at every turn, so what is there to be afraid of? Nothing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time today you will want to hit back at them in some way. But don’t let the situation get out of hand. The fact is they can do things to you that you cannot do to them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your hopes and wishes urges you to put a name to your dream and then go all out to make it a reality. You won’t be able to do it on your own, though. Get a team you can trust behind you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no reason why you should be afraid to take on more responsibility. Whatever it is you are now being asked to do you have what it takes to make a huge success of it. Step into the spotlight and let the world see what star quality looks like.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t stick up for your values then who will? With the sun, Mars and Mercury all moving through the area of your chart that gives meaning to your world, you can and you must fight for your beliefs, no matter how controversial they may be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t bother asking friends and family members what they want to do this weekend because almost certainly they won’t know. Be decisive and choose the activities you are going to be doing together. They will happily go along with your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have been too cautious in recent weeks then you may now be tempted to go to the other extreme and take risks that leave you exposed. Is that really a good idea? Capricorns are supposed to be smart, so maybe think again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Steer clear of other people’s fights and feuds. There is nothing you can do to end them – in fact you could end up making matters worse – so let them get on with it and devote your own energies to matters where your input might actually help.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Decide what it is you most want to do and then do it with all your heart and soul. The sun and Mars in your fellow water sign of Cancer indicate that almost anything you choose to focus on now will go well in ways you cannot yet imagine.

