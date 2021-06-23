Your daily horoscope: June 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday indicates that all sorts of goodies will be coming your way, but you also need to recognize that too much of a good thing can sometimes be a bad thing. Moderation is essential, not least in excess!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you tackle head-on something you have been doing your best to avoid you may be surprised to discover how easy it is to deal with. The planets indicate that the right results will happen for those who have the courage to face up to challenges.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Social invitations will come think and fast over the next few days, so fast in fact that you cannot possibly honor them all. You may not want to let anyone down but neither can you allow yourself to be exhausted physically, and probably mentally and emotionally too.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t get things all your own way today, either at home or in your career, but if you work with other people toward a common goal you can still accomplish something worthwhile. Joint artistic activities will bring everyone a great deal of joy.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Under no circumstances can you even consider giving up on something you have already invested a great deal of time and energy in. The approaching full moon may make it a bit of a chore to complete but complete it you must. Your reputation depends on it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to worry about issues that most other times would not bother you in the slightest, but something has got under your skin. Whatever it is that is getting you worked up it will fade as quickly as it arrived, so tough it out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Self-belief is a must today, especially if you are the sort of Virgo who sometimes questions your own abilities. Never doubt that you have what it takes to be the biggest and the best in your chosen area of creative expression. Be the star of the show!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s simply not possible to predict how other people will react to what you are planning to do over the next few days, so stop worrying and just do it. As a cardinal sign your dynamic nature will carry you through, so who cares what others think?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been giving out a lot of positive signals of late and that’s good because the more you engage with the people around you the more you will get from those relationships. They’ll get a lot from them too, so it’s not about being selfish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Good news concerning a family or financial situation will arrive out of the blue today and it will improve your mood considerably. However, you must not – repeat, not – use it as an excuse to take people for granted or go on a spree. Be a sensible Sag.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friend or family member will see the bigger picture today and you must trust what they tell you. Your own senses seem a bit limited at the moment, so let those you trust be your eyes and your ears. They won’t let you down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you do over the next two or three days may seem outrageous to some people, but those who have seen it all before will take it in their stride. You believe it is an essential part of your role in life to shock those who get too complacent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Information will come to light today that can be used to your benefit, but before you do you must make sure that others don’t lose out as a result. More than any other sign Pisces is aware that being fair is more important than making a profit.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com