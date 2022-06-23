Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you listen to your inner voice before making any kind of major decision. That applies especially to relationships because there will be occasions when, if you act without thinking, you could upset people you love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can only tackle so many tasks at a time and with Venus moving into the most sociable area of your chart today you will be even less inclined to focus on work matters. Get out and about and have a good time with your friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who has been trying to persuade you to sign up to a project they claim will make you both a lot of money will say something today that makes it clear they are in it only for themselves. Find an excuse to keep your distance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun may have left your birth sign but Venus, planet of love, moves in to replace it today, so your feelings will be mellow and maybe even romantic. Take a more relaxed approach to life between now and the weekend. Why rush when you don’t have to?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you thought was a huge problem is not really much of a problem at all and over the next 24 hours you will be able to resolve it with ease. Next time, try not to get worked up about things you clearly don’t know that much about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is the ideal time to let those you have feelings for know how much you appreciate their efforts and, yes, how much you love them. You don’t often go out of your way to sing other people’s praises but you will do so today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you once feared more than anything will no longer worry you after today. The thing hasn’t changed in itself but you have changed and very much for the better. On a wider level you will no longer be startled by every passing shadow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t try too hard to defend your point of view if other people disagree with you. They have every right to take a different approach, and you have every right to ignore them. There’s no point wasting sensible arguments on stupid people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to work extra hard today to convince both yourself and other people that you have what it takes to succeed. Others may not entirely believe you but you must believe it yourself, or at the very least act as if you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others try to force you in a direction you don’t want to go the more you must fight for the right to stay where you are. Only you know what it is you need, so stand firm and resist those who would like to control your affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It will pay you to follow the rules to the letter today, especially on the work front where a rival is watching your actions carefully in the hope that they can catch you out in some form of wrongdoing. Don’t make it easy for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Venus in your fellow air sign of Gemini will make it easy for you to put your feelings into words and get other people’s approval for your creative endeavours. If you can appeal to friends and colleagues on an emotional level they will do anything for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone takes more of an interest in your personal life than you feel is proper make sure they know you’re not happy about it. You don’t have to get aggressive but you do need to draw a line over which they are not permitted to step.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com