HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What other people think of you is of no consequence and must be ignored. All you need to succeed this year is the confidence to push ahead with your schemes and dreams. If you don’t have that confidence then fake it. The world will be none the wiser.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your domestic situation is about to improve, so stop looking on the dark side all the time and look forward to a brighter future instead. If you can expand your understanding of what makes other people tick you will soon be on the same side again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your life may be a frenzy of activity at the moment but that’s a good thing. Too often in the past you have allowed other people to set the agenda and lead the way but now you are in the mood to take control and direct the action yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make use of Mercury, planet of the mind, in your sign to work out what has been going wrong both at home and at work, then do something about it. If you listen to that little voice inside your head you will soon know all the answers.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, you have limits like everyone else, but at this time of year you can safely ignore them and press ahead with your plans. If you want something enough you will find a way to get it today. Never doubt your ability to make good things happen.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your mind will be on the go non-stop today and an idea that pops into your head seemingly out of nowhere will inspire you to such a degree that you drop everything else and focus on it 100 per cent. It’s the best idea you’ve had in ages.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get past any lingering feelings of regret and remorse and move on. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so resolve to focus on good thoughts only and banish everything else finally and fully to the area of your mind marked Trash.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is so much you can achieve now, so much you can accomplish, but you seem to believe that powerful forces are trying to stop you reaching your potential. More likely you are looking for excuses not to take risks. Stop looking and start doing!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The cosmic odds are very much in your favour now the sun is moving through the sympathetic sign of Cancer, so be quick to follow your hunches and quicker still to acknowledge the applause when, as is inevitable, you achieve your No. 1 aim.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The emotional upheavals of the past few weeks have been tough but you can and you must get over them and that will happen sooner if you are prepared to forgive and forget. Why keep alive a feud that benefits no one?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not be free to come and go as you please at the moment but there is nothing stopping you from working on a creative project that means a lot to you. Later on you may actually be glad you were forced to stay in one place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be worrying that your big chance has come and gone but what occurs over the next few days will convince you that the door to success is still wide open. If you have the guts to go through that door then some truly amazing things await you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Now the sun is moving in your favour you will find it easy to persuade friends and colleagues to do things for you, but don’t abuse that power. When the cosmic picture changes later in the year you will want them to remember you were on their side.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com