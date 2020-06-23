Your daily horoscope: June 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Neptune turns retrograde on your birthday this year you need to be wary of getting too idealistic in the way you look at the world. Yes, of course, you should always be positive, but try not to get seduced by ideas that ignore life’s harsher realities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

One of your little secrets may become public knowledge today, and if it does you must not act in the least bit embarrassed. Brazen it out and pretend you enjoy being the center of attention. If you go on the defensive the mob will go on a feeding frenzy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your powers of persuasion are strong right now, so decide what it is you need to convince others about and then let the words flow. But make sure you use your word skills for positive ends. Add to the sum of human knowledge, don’t subtract from it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your schedule is more demanding than it needs to be, so find ways to cut back on what you are doing. Remember, too, that while it’s nice to be able to help other people, you should not do so to the detriment of your own needs and aims.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are beginning to believe – not just on a mental level, but deep inside your gut – that all things are possible. Create a vision of the kind of life you want to enjoy and hold it in your mind over the next few hours. Visions often become realities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A joint endeavour may not have developed as smoothly or as quickly as you had hoped but stick at it. The planets indicate if you hang in there just a little longer it will all come together in a matter of days, if not hours. It’s all about timing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Steer clear of certain individuals today, not because you don’t like them but because if they engage you in small talk you may not be able to get away for several hours. Yes, it can be nice to chat, but you have important things to take care of.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be tempting to redouble your efforts and smash your way through your workload, but be careful. Cosmic activity in the wellbeing area of your chart warns you may not be as physically robust as you think you are. Most work can wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t get angry, with other people or with yourself, if you can’t make much sense of what’s going on. As Neptune begins its retrograde phase it may seem as if reality itself has decided to take a break, but it hasn’t. You’re just confused.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to rise above petty disputes, especially on the home front, and recognize that partners and loved ones have a point of view that is valid too. You may honestly believe that you are right and they are wrong, but your differences are mainly illusions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t find it hard to get other people to listen to you today, but is what you have to say what they need to know? The planets warn if your own thoughts are confused you will confuse other people too. Maybe just stay silent for now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The world may be full of things you want to possess but don’t waste your money on toys and trinkets that will lose their appeal in a matter of days. If you must splash the cash today try buying things – like books – that broaden your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever problems you are called on to solve today you need to understand there may be no “right” or “wrong” answers. Everything depends on the perspective you choose to take, so focus on what is positive and uplifting, then life won’t be a problem at all.

