Horoscopes

Register
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: June 24

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to make your mark on the world there will be no end of opportunities to do so over the coming 12 months. But make sure that mark is one you will be proud of in the years to come. Aim to be an angel, not a devil.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means sign up to a movement or campaign that aims to make the world a better place, but make sure it is the right thing for you. Also, not everyone who is involved may be acting from the purest of motives, so be careful who you support.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It would appear that someone has given you less than you deserve and is hoping you will be too afraid of confrontation to make a fuss about it. But you must. If they cheat you once they will surely cheat you again, so speak up, loudly!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be the kind of person who listens to advice but you are smart and your intelligence should save you from ignoring some very good advice offered by a colleague or friend. They can see things that you, as yet, cannot – so heed their warnings.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Caution is a must over the next 24 hours, no matter how confident you may be that you can handle any and all challenges. Pace yourself sensibly and try not to get into situations where there is no obvious way to back out if danger appears.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Opportunities to move up in the world will come thick and fast over the next few days but it may be tough choosing which to accept and which to reject. The simple fact is you can’t do it all, so be selective. Quality is more important than quantity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn you will come off second best if you take on someone who is bigger or more experienced than you. But why would you want to take them on in the first place. What happened to cooperation? Try being allies rather than enemies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

How well do you know a friend? Well enough to trust them with information that could cause you major problems if it ever became public knowledge? Before you even answer that question, answer this one: Why would you want or need to tell them?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Where there is confusion there is also opportunity, and someone with your sharp mind should be able to take advantage of the changes now taking place. Don’t worry that some people may be losing out – this is a time when you should be looking to gain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort of person who follows the herd but it will pay you to conform to social norms over the next two or three days. If you don’t you could find that your reputation heads in the wrong direction. Not everyone loves a maverick!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Stick to the facts as closely as possible today, and under no circumstances try to bend the truth for your own personal benefit. You may profit in the short-term but over a longer period of time you will lose more than you gain. Honesty is a must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Certain things in your world have changed and no amount of wishful thinking is going to bring back what has been lost. But why would you want them back when the space their absence has created can be filled with something better? Look forward, not back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more someone tells you how brilliant you are the more you should question their motives. Could it be they are stroking your ego because there is something they want from you? Yes, that’s quite likely. But you’re not that gullible, are you?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com

Read most recent letters to the editor.

