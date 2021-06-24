Your daily horoscope: June 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your calm exterior could show a few cracks this year as the cares of the world make more of an impression on you than you would have liked. For best results, join with people who share your goals and get them to shoulder more of the load.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you find that someone has been feeding you false information, either in your personal life or at work, don’t get angry about it. The less you retaliate the more guilty they will feel and the more likely it is they will seek to make amends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have been suffering a bit of a mental block in recent weeks but today’s full moon will sweep that away and leave your thoughts crystal clear. That in turn will make it easier to communicate with people both in social situations and at work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your money worries won’t disappear today but neither will they disrupt what you are planning to do. Take note of the amount of cash you have in your pocket and make sure you don’t commit yourself to buy anything costing more than that.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s full moon in your opposite sign will force you to clarify your aims and reassert your ideals. Too often of late you have allowed other people to dictate terms but now you must go to the other extreme and become a bit of a dictator yourself!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you once had so much fear for will no longer worry you after today. A more positive attitude on your part will attract more positive people into your personal and professional orbit, but don’t let your guard down completely.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means defend your point of view today but recognize too that there may be no “right: or “wrong” answers. What seems plain and positive to you may seem reckless, even dangerous, to other people – so leave them out of your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to have been worrying for no good reason that maybe you are not up to a certain task. What occurs over the next 24 hours will not only reveal that you are up to it but that you are very much on top of it too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are what you are for a reason and are under no obligation to be something else. In fact, today’s full moon warns if you try to change the way you do things you could lose a great deal of your power and purpose. Embrace your identity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to be so open about what you are up to. A little bit of secrecy will go a long way over the next 24 hours and could even save you a great deal of money. Also, if you learn something to your advantage, keep it to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A full moon in your sign will make you a bit emotional today – and that’s a good thing. Usually you are so reserved that others wonder if you actually possess any feelings, but they’ll find out that your amazing self-control is only skin deep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make an effort to slow down today. If it has not already occurred to you that running here, there and everywhere is getting you nowhere then it will do over the next 24 hours. The efforts you put in must be exceeded by the benefits you get in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how ambitious and dynamic you may be there are only so many things you can do at any one time, so take a look at what you are working on and cut back on those tasks that are clearly non-essential. That’s probably most tasks!

