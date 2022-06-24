Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some tough decisions will have to be made over the coming 12 months but you are tough enough to make them and smart enough to make sure they are the right decisions for you personally. As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you enjoy a challenge.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must be totally honest today, both with yourself and with other people. You may not want to confront the truth but if you don’t you could go into the weekend disadvantaged compared to your rivals. Wishful thinking may be fun but it isn’t sensible.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not know why you feel mistrust for someone you work or do business with but you do and you must not ignore your instincts. It’s better to be on your guard now than to end up paying the price for being too easygoing later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t take life too seriously today. The more others rant and rage against events the more you must stay calm and take it all in your stride. Some people love to make a drama out of a crisis but you don’t have to be one of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may feel on top of your game now the sun is moving through your sign but don’t fall into the trap of taking on new commitments. You have more than enough on the go at the moment to keep you occupied. Think quality, not quantity.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have no doubt at all that you will get your own way in the end but that won’t prevent rivals trying to stop you. If the tactics you are using to win the game don’t seem to be working then take the hint and change them immediately.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are brimming with confidence now and nothing and no one is going to knock you off your stride. But don’t rush in and expect to make a breakthrough just because you’ve got all the momentum. Use that big brain of yours to find original solutions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You know from past experience that if you fear the worst the worst is more likely to happen, so stop worrying about this, that and the other and focus on what is going right in your world. Your positive attitude is sure to bring positive results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everything happens for a reason and your task now is to work out why the cosmic powers are maneuvering you in a particular direction. Maybe it’s because you have not been adventurous enough in recent months. You’ve got a chance to make up for it now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put your own needs on hold and do things for those you are closest to. You won’t lose out in the long-term if you help friends and family members get what they need in the short-term, in fact the universe will most likely reward you for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If something goes wrong today don’t just shrug and accept it as “one of those things”, find out what caused it and then find ways to put it right. You are a participant in your own life story, not a bystander who just happens to be there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who thinks you will do as you are told simply because the person doing the telling is someone in authority doesn’t know you too well. If what they demand of you seems unfair then you can and you must point that out. Don’t be intimidated.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may feel as if something is not quite right today but if you are smart you will ignore those negative feelings and carry on as before. The Sun in Cancer promises that few things will go wrong and those that do will be on no real importance.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com