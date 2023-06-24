Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The universe wants to send good things your way but they are unlikely to reach you if you feel you’re unworthy of them. The message of the stars for the year ahead is that it’s time to start believing in who you are and what you can do.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore what other people say you must do and work only on what inspires you. If you feel like hitting the town with your friends then do so without feeling bad about it. Surround yourself with the kind of people who lift your spirits.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be on the move a lot this weekend but you won’t actually get much done. Is that really such a big deal though? Not if you are trying to get things done for everyone but yourself. Enjoy the journey without worrying about the destination.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A personal matter of some kind has been preying on your mind and making you anxious, but the planets indicate it’s not even half as bad as you think it is. Focus on activities that bring a smile to your face and disregard everything else.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

In an effort to prove your love for someone you could spend too much cash this weekend and leave yourself short later on. If they are worthy of your affection they won’t mind doing something that’s free. A romantic walk in the park would be ideal.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Affairs of the heart are under excellent stars now but you would be wise to keep them on a light-hearted level. Yes, you may think you’re in love, but there is also a danger you could become infatuated with someone who isn’t a good match.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone flatters you for no good reason you would be wise to keep your guard up. It could be they mean what they say but as Mercury, your ruler, is at odds with Neptune, planet of deception, this weekend you can’t know for sure.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how carefully you have made your plans something will happen over the next 48 hours that throws them into confusion. It may be frustrating but don’t get annoyed, because out of that confusion will come something shockingly delightful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because other people break the rules left, right and centre does not mean you should do the same thing. The message of the stars this weekend is that you must keep your standards high, no matter how tempting it may be to lower them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not everyone is as happy with life as you are and one particular individual will do their best to burst your bubble this weekend. Don’t let that happen. If they get a kick from wallowing in doom and gloom that’s fine but you don’t have to join them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more partners and loved ones worry about events both at home and at work this weekend the more you must strive to quell their fears. Unlike them you can see the bigger picture and it’s not as bad as some people are trying to paint it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something encouraging will occur over the next 48 hours and it may even restore your faith in human nature. It’s certainly nice to know you are not the only one who cares about what’s going on in the world. You have valuable friends and allies.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are exceedingly generous by nature but you can also be a bit gullible at times and that is something you need to watch out for. If someone comes to you for assistance this weekend help them out in practical ways but don’t give them money.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com