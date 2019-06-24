Your daily horoscope: June 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your devotion to someone is admirable but there will be times over the coming months when you wonder if it is well placed. You only have so much time and energy – and love – to go around, so be generous in your affections, but be sensible too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus, planet of affection, is strong in your chart, so you won’t lack for admirers, but other aspects suggest that too much fun could lead to trouble, especially if you get flirty with someone. It may mean nothing to you but not everyone will see it that way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Put your money worries behind you and do something that makes you feel good about yourself. If you feel the need to get away from your everyday environment don’t ask for permission, just get up and go. Who in their right mind would try to stop you?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Promise yourself here and now that no matter what happens over the next few days you won’t take it seriously and you won’t take it personally. Setbacks may cause a bit of anxiety but in the greater scheme of things they are of minor importance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next few days should be thoroughly enjoyable, although you may look back a few weeks hence and wish you had kept some of your more controversial thoughts to yourself. Be that as it may, your outlook is sunny in the extreme. Enjoy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Being such a generous sort you won’t hesitate to help someone in need today, but you must make sure that their tale of woe is genuine and not something they made up just to get at your cash. Give them your sympathy but not your money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you meet in the course of your work or business activities will set your heart racing today, and you could certainly do with some excitement. But don’t get too attached because this is a relationship that could end as suddenly as it begins.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You enjoy doing what others say cannot be done but don’t get carried away, because with Venus, your ruler, under quite a bit of pressure at the moment you could easily take on more than you can handle. Be kind to yourself – set targets you can reach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do something different today, something that surprises those around you. According to the planets you have become a bit too predictable of late and need to shake things up. It doesn’t have to be anything big but it does have to be unexpected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s always a mistake to put money before love and if you have to choose between the two over the next 24 hours you must let the romantic part of your nature guide you. You can be poor financially and survive but what use is life without passion?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have so much to look forward to over the coming weeks and months, so banish your blues and focus on the things that give you most joy. The planets indicate that if you think and feel lucky you will be lucky, so why wallow in despair?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be rational by nature but logic isn’t everything and over the next few days you should listen as much to your heart as you do to your head. What appears to be an irrational course of action could turn out to be the making of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in your fellow water sign of Cancer indicates good times aplenty but other influences warn that a domestic situation is getting away from you and needs to be resolved today. Tell loved ones what they need to hear, even if they don’t enjoy it.

