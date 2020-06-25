Your daily horoscope: June 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sudden attraction is likely over the next few months and it is quite likely that your life will be turned on its head by feelings you never knew you possessed. Don’t try to hide those feelings – bring them into the light where they can be appreciated.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Social activities will start taking up more of your time over the days and weeks to come, and that’s good. The more you put yourself about, in the real world or online, the more opportunities you will create, not only to have fun but to make money too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take a look around and recognize just how lucky you are. The world is full of people who, if they got the chance, would happily swap places with you. With that in mind, stop moaning that you don’t get the breaks and start making more of them for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

So many things are coming to a head at the moment but for some reason you don’t seem in the least bit worried. Maybe it has something to do with Venus, planet of harmony, in your sign. Why should you worry when life is so varied and beautiful?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may think you know what is going on in the world, and you may think you can stay on top of it, but changes are inevitable. Powerful forces have been released and, while they may not be dangerous, they will take your life in new directions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your hopes and dreams will receive some kind of boost between now and the weekend, and it’s quite likely that things you thought were impossible in the past will now start to occur on a daily basis. Remember, belief makes things happen – so believe in yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be entirely happy with what takes place on the work front today but you are smart enough to realize there is no point kicking up a fuss about it. Powerful people are now directing events. Your task is to discover what your own role should be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you meet over the next few days will come to play an important role in your life, and a positive one at that. They may seem a bit “odd” in various ways but you won’t mind that at all – in fact you will find it rather attractive.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22)

You need to make sure that you are not wasting your hard-earned cash on investments that are unlikely to turn a profit. Be wary of schemes that offer suspiciously large returns, and remind yourself often that there is no such thing as a sure thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

For some weird reason you are craving approval from people whose opinions you would not usually be aware of, never mind care about. Whatever it is that is making you so unsure of yourself you need to confront it and get past it – and soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will go out of your way to help people you work with today, but don’t assist others to such an extent that you leave no time to take care of your own needs. You may have an outsize capacity for hard work but don’t try to do it all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

People you meet on your travels will be unusually helpful today, to the extent that you start getting suspicious about it. What are their motives? What’s in it for them? If you get stuck in that kind of negative thinking you might as well stay indoors all day!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your creative powers are high and you will find it ridiculously easy to win people round to your way of seeing things. But is your way the right way? Mind planet Mercury warns it might be smart not to believe everything you see and hear.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com