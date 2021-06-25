Your daily horoscope: June 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday will fire your imagination with all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas, but because they are so weird and wonderful you must tread carefully. Some people are not ready to be shown things they find hard to understand.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make a list of all the things you need to do and start ticking them off one at a time. Don’t make the list so long and detailed that looking at it discourages you. Aim to do just three major things every day – anything more is a bonus.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy on activities that don’t bring a quick return. You know what needs to be done and you know how you must do it, so ignore distractions and get on with it straight away. Everything else can wait – maybe forever.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yes, you are having to dance to someone else’s tune at the moment but if you stop long enough to listen you will have to admit it’s not a bad tune at all. It may even be the kind of tune you enjoy singing along with. Give it a go.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are you dreaming the impossible dream? That may be what some people are saying but you are under no obligation to agree with them. Just because they are unable to elevate their minds to a much higher level does not mean you cannot soar.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your vivid imagination could lead you in some weird and wonderful directions over the next 24 hours and it’s possible you will end up miles away from where you are now – maybe not physically, but definitely in terms of your own self-belief.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partners and loved ones will be even more demanding than usual today and if you are smart you will bend over backwards to accommodate their needs. Some of those needs may seem silly to you but assist them anyway – and one day they will return the favor.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Let others know how you feel today, even if you suspect they won’t understand. The important thing is that you verbalize your worries, because only when they are out in the open will you be able to find solutions that make them go away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a very good chance that you will come into money today but you will need to be careful with it because for every dollar you make there will be someone who lays a claim to it. If you can, pay off a few long-term debts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must put your own needs first today and you must not feel in the least bit guilty about it. Others may say you are selfish – and maybe you are – but you have given so much of yourself of late that you have every right to take something back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to let your workload get on top of you today because once you fall behind it will take time and effort to clear the backlog of tasks that need to be done. Don’t put anything off until later – make later happen right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you meet on your travels today could become an important contact in the months and years to come, so be open to people who approach you and don’t think they want to be friends merely for their own benefit. Since when have you been so suspicious?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you look and act in a confident manner today you will find that good people are drawn into your orbit and they will bring a lot of good things with them. Even if you don’t feel positive on the inside you must be positive on the outside.

