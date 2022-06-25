Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a big fish in a small pond but now it’s time to move up and swim with the sharks and barracudas in the open sea. You possess so much talent that it would be a crime to waste it on small victories and small-minded people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This should be a fun weekend for you but you need to avoid petty disputes or it won’t be as much fun as it could have been. Some events, and some people, are not worth wasting your time and energy on. Do only what makes you smile.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Reach out to those you care for this weekend, especially those who, for one reason or another, you have not spent much time with of late. Family matters and affairs of the heart will go well if you make an effort to understand other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about work commitments and do something you really enjoy this weekend. Now that values planet Venus is moving through your sign you will find it easier to separate what is important in your life from what no longer matters, if it ever did.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter what happens over the next 48 hours you must not take it personally and you must not get angry. Someone is trying to push your emotional buttons so you say things and do things that reflect badly on you, but you’re not that easily fooled.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Despite someone’s best efforts to get you to think in different ways you must stick with what you know to be right and refuse to see life from any other angle. Leo is one of the zodiac’s fixed signs, so you rarely, if ever, change your tune.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means help someone in need this weekend but don’t spend so much of your time on their problems that you have no time left to deal with your own. Give assistance where and when it is genuinely needed, but look after yourself as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you meet while on the move will get your heart beating faster and it’s quite possible that romance will be kindled. People you encounter in or from faraway places will seem especially attractive to you, so widen your social circle this weekend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are few things you enjoy more in life than showcasing your intelligence and over the next few days you will get the chance to show those who think they know it all that, compared to you, they don’t know the half of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will do something out of the ordinary this weekend, something that makes even those who know you well sit up and take notice. You’re in one of those moods when you don’t just want to rock the boat, you want to rock it so hard it sinks!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are two types of people in the world, those who talk and those who take action, and you, of course, belong to the latter group. Pull out all the stops this weekend and show important people you’re still a force to be reckoned with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have nothing to worry about and everything to look forward to. You may find that hard to believe right now but in a matter of days your outlook on life will be much improved. Think lucky and you will be lucky – yes, it’s really that simple.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Logic is important, of course, but more important by far is what your inner voice tells you and you must listen to it this weekend even if what it says sounds a bit far-fetched. Quiet your mind and let the universe speak through and to you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com