Your daily horoscope: June 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A partnership or relationship could be in a for a bumpy ride over the coming 12 months but it won’t be so bad if you resolve here and now not to get flustered or upset. Keep your emotions in check and don’t let your smile slip for even a second.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are so many changes going on in your world at the moment that you may be feeling a bit apprehensive. The good news is that over the next seven days the planets will start moving in your favour again, so don’t waste time worrying for no good reason.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Think big and make sure that those you have dealings with, both at work and in your private life, recognize that you are not going to accept second best. Anyone who tries to pour cold water on your ambitions is not a friend and must be shown the door.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t take anything for granted today and don’t take chances with money. It may be that people you have financial dealings with have every intention of being honest with you but events could tempt them to cut corners at your expense. Don’t let it happen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You want things done your way now and if anyone disagrees they may wish they had kept their thoughts to themselves. You are in no mood for compromise, and why should you be when it’s clear you are one of the few who know what’s going on?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Throw the rule book out of window and do it your way. Changing things step by step clearly has not worked for you so go to the other extreme and be radical both in word and in deed. With your enviable self-belief you’ll no doubt get away with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because your current doings are, to say the least, a bit controversial you may find that friends and family members are reluctant to back you up. Don’t try to force them, but don’t change what you are doing either. You’ll still find success through sheer force of will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are opposing forces in your life that need to be reconciled but you won’t do it by trying to please everyone. Decide what you think is fair and let everyone know that if they don’t do what you say you’ll be on your way – and mean it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something will happen that has a profound effect on your outlook, which in turn will cause you to rethink your ambitions. Are you being true to the image you have of yourself as a serious mover and shaker? If not, you can and you must start to change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want something good to come into your life then you need to get rid of something else that is taking up too much space. It may not be in your nature to be ruthless but on this occasion you have no choice but to cut ties and move on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will break any rule you do not agree with today and you won’t care in the slightest what people say about it. You are in one of those moods when the more opposition you encounter, the more determined you are to come out on top.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to say or do anything that might turn important people against you. You must be true to your beliefs, of course, but if you are smart you will present them in a less confrontational way. Life is not a war, so don’t make every day a battle.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Think before you act and act only if you are sure it’s the right thing to do. The planets warn if you make a wrong move it could be quite a while before you get back on track, and that would be both a shame and a waste.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com