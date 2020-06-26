Your daily horoscope: June 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you make a conscious effort to improve yourself this year the universe will back you 100 per cent. You have now reached a point where you can carry on doing things out of habit, or you can create a new and wonderful destiny for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to lower your guard a bit today, so partners and loved ones can see you have your vulnerable moments too. It will benefit you little in the long-term if you keep pretending that nothing ever fazes you. You’re human like everyone else.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you can be a bit too self-controlled for your own good, and the planets indicate that if you have feelings for someone then you must make them known very soon. Why risk missing out on love because you feared to speak up?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Ignore those who say you should take life more seriously. Most likely they are jealous because you’ve been having a good time while they have been cowering behind closed doors, afraid of their own shadows. Life is an adventure, and sometimes a risk.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do whatever it takes to enjoy yourself today. No matter what trials and tribulations you’ve had to endure of late, life is still a wonderful thing and will grow even more wonderful over the next few weeks – so keep smiling and keep winning.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to deal with people who have an inflated opinion of their own importance is to let them know you are not impressed. Don’t stifle a yawn when they start lecturing you (again) on life’s injustices – let it out so they can see you don’t care.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your aura of calm self-assurance will attract good things and good people your way, which is nice, but it will also cause a certain amount of friction. Heal the rift by sharing what you gain with friends and relatives and co-workers. Strive to be generous.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets suggest that if you think lucky you will be lucky, not just today, tomorrow and over the weekend but well into next month as well. The fact is you have it all to play for and are perfectly placed to start moving up in the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You know how easily you sometimes jump to conclusions, so be on your guard against seeing what are really quite positive events in negative ways. If you believe the world is a friendly and wonderful place then most likely it will be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Not everyone shares your positive outlook on events, and someone you have to do business with today could easily drag your mood down if you let them. So don’t let them. Refuse to see anything but sunshine and roses as you journey through life.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be cool, calm and in control at the moment but someone will make a serious effort to ruffle your feathers over the next few days. Keep telling yourself there is nothing they can say or do to damage you. You can only ever damage yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be the sort of person who strives to be different but don’t go against majority opinion merely for the sake of it today. If you do you could find yourself moving in one direction while everyone else in the world moves in the other!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you are looking ahead and making big plans for the next few months. And make sure those plans involve other people. The more things you do as part of a team the more you will enjoy lasting success.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com