Your daily horoscope: June 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A number of different strands will start knitting together over the coming months and it won’t be long until you see what kind of picture they are making. Use that picture as the blueprint of what you should be doing with your life – then do it brilliantly.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend you won’t be shy about letting others know how you feel – and the good news is you feel great. Affairs of the heart are sure to go well, but almost everyone loves you now!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is a good time to get to grips with family matters of one sort or another. With Venus joining Mars in the domestic area of your chart this weekend you will be able to tackle even the most sensitive of issues with ease, if you choose to.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Trust your instincts and, more importantly, act on what they tell you. Deep down you already know what you must do to maximize your happiness and security, so get on with it and don’t let other people’s doubts hold you back for even a moment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have made so many sacrifices of late that you may feel you are entitled to some sort of reward. Indeed you are, but instead of waiting for other people to give it to you why don’t you grasp something good for yourself? Be your own biggest fan.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, joins Mars in your sign this weekend, giving you the ability to be tough when the situation demands it and tender when it doesn’t. With that combination working in your favor there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have found it hard to trust other people in recent weeks but over the next 48 hours it won’t be quite so difficult. The fact is that most of your trust issues come from your own fears and worries, not from what others might be up to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, moves into the friendship area of your chart this weekend, making this the ideal time to get out and about with people who think and feel as you do. Whatever challenges life sends your way they won’t be so tough if you face them together.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why treat life as the enemy? Why not treat it as a friend? That should be easier to do over the next few days, so lighten up and don’t allow yourself to believe that everyone and his dog is out to get you, because it isn’t true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make a mental effort to be optimistic about what you have to do this weekend. The more you can accept that life wants to send good things your way the more likely it is to happen. Your mind creates your reality, so create something stunning.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people will go out of their way to cast doubts on your plans this weekend but you are under no obligation to believe what they say. Act on the assumption that everything they tell you is designed to make you feel bad – and feel good instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not have seen eye-to-eye with partners and loved ones in recent weeks but that’s okay because over the next few days you will draw closer again and what previously tore you apart will now bring you together – if you let it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will find it easier to slow down both physically and mentally this weekend and the remarkable thing is that as you ease up so more things will get done. Quality work is more important than quantity work, so use your talents wisely.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com