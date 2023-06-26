Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday suggests there will be occasions this year when you have no option but to go head-to-head with people whose attitude you find deliberately hostile. You may not want to fight but if you have to then make sure you win!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to focus on a matter that is of only limited importance today but if you do you may overlook something that really does require your full attention. Focus on the big issues rather than allow little things to distract you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Friends and colleagues may be happy to follow the crowd today but you are in one of those moods where you are determined to question everything you see and hear. That’s good. If nothing else it means you will be in control of your own fate.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you would be wise to keep certain information to yourself rather than let everyone know about it. Knowledge is power, so don’t hand your rivals facts and figures they might one day use against you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find yourself under a considerable amount of pressure today but if you stay calm and refuse to let other people’s behavior get under your skin then nothing much will go wrong. You’re a cardinal sign and cardinal signs know how to cope.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend or family member needs to be reminded they cannot always have things their own way. Let them know that whatever they think they are entitled to other people must have a say in the matter too – not the least of them being you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your head may be full of big ideas at the moment but you need to make sure they are grounded in reality. That should be easier from tomorrow when Mercury, your ruler, moves in your favour again. Make sure your thinking is always goal-oriented.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let negative thoughts take root in your mind today, because once they get a grip it will be extremely hard to get rid of them again. Focus only on what makes you happy and do whatever it takes to keep dark imaginings at bay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There seems to be a lot of anger in the world at the moment and you must make sure you don’t get caught up in it. Mars in the career area of your chart means you need to tread carefully when dealing with people in positions of power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means question other people’s claims today but make sure you do so in a respectful and civilized way. If they get the impression you think they are being dishonest they may clam up and tell you nothing at all, which can only make matters worse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how many times you have done business with someone in the past you still need to question everything they tell you. The planets warn that facts and figures which looked fine yesterday may not be so convincing today, so check them again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It would appear that a colleague is in one of those moods when whatever you say they make a point of opposing you. It may be frustrating but don’t let it elevate your blood pressure. They should be more agreeable come this time tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get upset if a friend or family member takes your generosity for granted today. It’s probably your fault for giving them the impression that they can do as they please. Next time, let them know there will be a charge for your assistance.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com