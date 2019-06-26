Your daily horoscope: June 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can sometimes be a bit too inhibited for your own good, but over the coming year you will throw off all restraint and make a big noise about who you are and what you intend to do with your life. Don’t just talk it, Cancer – walk it too!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your ideas may seem outrageous and unworkable to some, but they make perfect sense to you and you intend to put them into effect. Uranus, planet of genius, urges you to accept that no idea should be considered taboo: if you believe in it you can make it work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will make a big impression on a number of important people today, but will it be the right kind of impression? If you say too much or come on too strong you may find they prefer to keep you at arm’s length – they feel safer that way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Ignore what other people say you should be doing and do what you know in your heart to be right. Even if it costs you financially or loses you friends you know if you cannot be true to your beliefs you can never be happy in yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your sign links to Uranus over the next few days, which suggests that whatever you do and however you choose to do it the results will be spectacular. Do something out of the ordinary and earn the respect and admiration you crave.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People expect you to act quickly and decisively and you won’t let them down over the next few days. But don’t act merely to impress your adoring fans. Your actions must have a reason and there must be a clearly defined goal that you are aiming to reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be some tension in the air today but you must ignore it and focus on the task that is right in front of you. The changes that are about to take place cannot be prevented, so wait and see what happens and adapt as best you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With the sun and changes planet Uranus forming an encouraging link today you are sure to be one of those who benefits from the upheavals that are taking place around you. Ultimately, all change is good change, so go with the flow and have fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people bring out the best in you and some people bring out the worst, but you need to understand that it’s not what they do that matters but how you choose to react to it. The best kind of reaction today is probably no reaction at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t be in the mood to play it safe today, not when you can sense that the more you push yourself the more you will accomplish. Also, you will come up with a great idea that is not only stunningly simple but potentially a money-maker too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Decide what needs to be done and ignore the naysayers and the doom-mongers who claim you are moving too fast or taking too many risks. Maybe you are, but if you hold back over the next 24 hours you will look back one day and regret it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will make a major breakthrough over the next few days, the kind of breakthrough that only an Aquarius has the kind of mind to imagine and the level of self-belief to make it happen. Not everyone will agree you’re a genius . . . but you are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever plans you are in the middle of making you won’t be able to keep them a secret for long – you are just too full of yourself to be discreet. So go to the other extreme and shout long and loud about what you are up to!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com