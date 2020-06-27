Your daily horoscope: June 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be bold in both thought and deed over the coming 12 months. You also need to accept that in stirring things up, on the work front especially, you are likely to make enemies. Take that as a badge of honour rather than as a mark of shame.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are who you are for a reason and there is no point trying to be something different. As your ruling planet Mars moves into your sign this weekend so your natural qualities – of courage, of confidence, of ambition – will come to the fore. Use them well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is something you have to do and it is important that you do it in the open where everyone can see. You may be tempted to keep certain things secret because you fear they might hurt you but that would be a mistake. Be bold and be true.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it easy enough to put your feelings into words today, but just because you can do so does not mean you have to. Friendships are under good stars at the moment, and the friendships worth having are those where you don’t have to explain yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The pace of life is picking up by the day, the hour, the minute, and very soon you will be moving at top speed again. But don’t move so fast that you fail to help others along the way. It’s not speed that makes the world go around, but love.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There may be many things that you would like to change but the planets warn this is the wrong time to be too radical in your plans. Instead of trying to change your environment, just accept what is happening and modify your aims as you go along.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets indicate that you will be tempted to act first and ask questions later this weekend. A better course might be to stand back from what’s going on and attempt to see it from various angles. You could find you don’t need to act at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A mental block has been holding you back from chasing your dreams, but as the cosmic picture begins to shift you should be able to move ahead without fear. You will also find it easier to communicate with powerful people, and that can only be good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A work-related problem has been on your mind a lot of late and it worries you that you can’t seem to find an answer. However, what occurs over the next 48 hours will help you smash through the mental blockage and come up with a solution that works.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Let those whose assistance you are going to need know what you can do for them, and what they can do for you in return. Once both sides recognize that your fates are entwined you won’t have to waste time highlighting your petty differences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A fear of some kind has held you back long enough. Now you must find your courage and push past it. Don’t worry that others might think you are being selfish or pushy – worry only that if you don’t take action the fear may never go away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will express your views on a wide range of subjects this weekend, and not everyone will be happy that you are so bold in your opinions. But so what? You of all people know that if you watch what you say then you’ll never get much said!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be falling behind in the popularity stakes and, yes, some people can be amazingly fickle, but why would you want everyone to like you? Say what you feel needs to be said and judge your success by how much outrage you stir up!

