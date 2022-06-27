Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to replace what has become tired and stale in your life with activities that stretch you physically and mentally. Don’t be afraid to begin new creative and artistic projects over the coming 12 months, and be open to new relationships too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in your sign makes all things possible, so ask yourself: what would you do if you knew you could not fail? Once you have put a name to your dream it just comes down to applying yourself. If you believe it can be done, it will be done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’re not usually the sort to go to extremes but there may be times today when you could easily throw the book at someone who keeps letting you down. Focus your mind on what is good about them rather than what is bad, and control your temper!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Because you are so good with words you usually get your way but your powers of persuasion won’t be enough to sway a friend to agree with you today. Just this once it might be wise to do what they ask of you – but only this once!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep reminding yourself that you are negotiating from a position of strength and make sure the people you deal with know it too. The sun in your sign is about to be boosted by a powerful new moon, so you don’t have to give ground to anyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Follow your instincts over the next 24 hours and don’t worry in the slightest if some people say you are expecting too much of yourself. If you get the chance to seize the initiative don’t hesitate for even a moment – go for it, get it and enjoy it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t pull your punches today, even when dealing with loved ones and people you consider to be your friends. You must not be rude for the sake of it, of course, but you must impress on others that you expect nothing less of them than 100 per cent.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Mars moving through your opposite sign you have to accept that the ball is very much in your opponent’s court at the moment. Instead of taking the lead yourself, wait for them to make a move then react to it as best you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn you are trying too hard at something but with a bit less effort and a lot more thought it can still be made to work. Life doesn’t have to be stressful, in fact with the sun moving in your favour it could actually be fun!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you are currently working on could be the foundation of many future successes, so make it strong and make it special and make it something you can look back on with pride. Sacrifice a bit of your social life today for greatness tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can easily find fault with a colleague’s failures but if you are smart you will find reasons to praise them too. You cannot expect them to aspire to the same high standards as you reach but they can still be a useful member of your team.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign links with energy planet Mars today, which means you need to be sensible about what you do and how you do it. Where possible get other people to do the heavy lifting for you. If you ask them nicely they won’t say no.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing as the week begins is that you aim high and keep aiming high. Some people may say you should lower your sights a little but to you that’s defeatist talk and you have no time for it. Give negative people a miss.

