Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be ambitious, assertive and maybe even a bit aggressive over the coming 12 months and that’s a good thing. The tougher the challenges you face the tougher you must be in meeting them. You’ll be in no mood to suffer fools or take prisoners!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make it your business today to assist a friend or loved one who appears to be struggling with an issue that is clearly too much for them. Use your assertive personality and your forthright way with words to give their morale a much-needed boost.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your attitude toward an issue that has caused a lot of grief for a lot of people in recent weeks will change dramatically over the next 24 hours. Where before you thought it was of huge imprtance, now you can see it does not matter in the slightest.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you look at life from a wider perspective today you will see things that previously you had no idea even existed. Not only will it give you a clearer view of what’s going on but it will also show you how to make money from it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As mind planet Mercury joins the sun in your sign today you will know without a shadow of a doubt what it is you want from life and how you can go about getting it. This is your time of year and your chance to shine – don’t waste it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your thoughts have been a bit jumbled of late but as from today they will begin to form a coherent picture again. For best results, steer clear of people and events that are loud and aggressive and distracting. You need space to hear yourself think.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Group activities are under really good stars now, so get together with people who share your outlook on life and start a project that can make a difference. Don’t be too serious about it though – the more fun you have the more successful you will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have been thinking about making a career change but don’t know how to go about it then what occurs today will point you in the right direction. Within a matter of hours you will have moved from the thinking phase to the doing phase.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be set in your ways but every now and again your behaviour baffles even those who know you well, and that’s where you are now. Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart will inspire you to do something outrageous today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must avoid wishful thinking and you must avoid people who try to convince you that what you know is impossible can actually be done. The only reason they are encouraging you is because they think they can make money from your efforts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Partners and loved ones will have so much to say for themselves over the next few days that you may find it hard to get a word in edgeways. Let them speak as long and as loudly as they like, because you can only benefit from their ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have put off starting a task of some kind for too long and must now knuckle down and see it through to completion. The good news is that once you begin you will actually quite enjoy it – and end up making an excellent job of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is the day when it all begins. This is the day when you get serious about your ambitions. You know what you want to achieve and you know how to get from where you are now to where you most want to be, so get your skates on!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com