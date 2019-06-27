Your daily horoscope: June 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t stick with tried and trusted ways of doing things this year. The more you look for alternatives the more likely it is you will find that a brand new path opens up for you, one that is both easy to travel and lined with awesome possibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anyone who gives you a hard time over the next few days is going to regret it. As Mercury, planet of communication, moves into your fellow fire sign of Leo you won’t hesitate to tell others what you think of them – and it may not be nice!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful what you say over the next day or two because you could easily say too much and upset a friend or family member whose support you are going to need. You may seem placid by nature but your tongue can be quite sharp at times!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus in your sign makes it easy for you to get along with all sorts of people, and with Mercury strong in your chart too you will have plenty to say to those you meet along the way. Don’t say too much, though. Some things should stay private.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must make sure that what you ask for is what you really want because the planets warn that once you have got it you may not be able to give it back. Also, you need to recognize that your thoughts have value, both financially and emotionally.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have rarely been so energetic and so enthusiastic for life. For best results though you must rein in your excitement and focus on just one or two aims. This is potentially a really good time for you but you must be disciplined.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid petty arguments with petty people over petty matters. That, in a nutshell, is the message of the stars for Virgo today, so raise your sights and refuse to get involved in anything that is beneath your dignity, both in your private life and in your work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will find your voice today and won’t be shy about telling the world what you think about . . . well, just about everything. However, just because you have an opinion does not mean your opinion is right. Have you checked the facts on which it is based?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Moderation is essential, especially if you are the sort of Scorpio who thinks the best way to get on in the world is to take on rivals who are bigger than you and beat them every which way. You may be right, but today it could be you who loses.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be incredibly decisive over the next 24 hours and those who don’t share your drive and determination will soon be left behind. Just remember that not even a Sagittarius can be on top of their game to this extent indefinitely. Relax once in a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have no choice now but to face up to obligations you have been avoiding. They may be personal, or they may be professional, but either way you can and you must deal with them. People will look kindly on you if you show willing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s link between the sun and your ruling planet Uranus will protect you if you decide to take a risk of some sort, but you will be even safer if you team up with a friend. Their eyes could spot a potential trouble spot that you may have missed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone makes unreasonable demands of you today tell them to take a running jump. You are under no obligation to do as they say and you certainly should not do so if it puts you at risk. You’re your own boss Pisces, so do as you please.

