Your daily horoscope: June 28

IF TODAY ISYOUR BIRTHDAY

Some of the choices you make over the coming year may not sit well with the powers that be but don’t let that stop you. Your birthday chart indicates that if you believe in what you are doing then no force on Earth can stand in your way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This could be a good week for those born under the sign of the ram, so don’t be afraid to take a chance or two. No, that is not an invitation to be reckless, but with so much energy and self-belief there should be no stopping you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you stay calm and do things by the book today you could win big. Information that comes your way from a trusted source must be acted on quickly, because it’s unlikely you will be the only one who gets advance warning of new opportunities.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is shaping up to be an interesting time of year for you and someone you meet on your travels today could become a lifelong friend. Others may warn you this person has a bit of a history but some things are worth taking risks for.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Old habits may die hard but if you are determined to change your life for the better you can and you will move up to a higher level of performance, starting right now. Cancer is a cardinal sign, meaning you were born to succeed – so go for it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can feel in your bones that the coming week is going to be special, so promise yourself that you won’t hold back. Yes, your potential may be unlimited, but unless you actually do something with it you might as well not have it at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A situation that has been worrying you for ages will play itself out to your satisfaction over the next 24 hours. No doubt you will realize you were worrying about it too much but worrying is one of those things you do really well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A story of challenge and triumph that you hear from a friend will inspire you to make more of your opportunities in life. Yes, some days can be tough but if you look for them you will always find reasons to be cheerful – and hopeful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be a fan of sudden changes but you are sharp enough mentally to make good use of them, so keep your eyes and ears open today and, when opportunity comes along, make sure you’re the one who grabs hold of it first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can expect some wonderful things to happen over the next seven days. If you have been thinking about moving your life in a completely new direction – maybe changing the place where you live or starting down a different career path – now is the time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be somewhat set in your ways but as Capricorn is an ambitious sign you are willing to change when you think you may benefit from it. Don’t tie yourself down to one way of doing things over the next few days – strive to be flexible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friends, relatives, colleagues and even total strangers will give you the red carpet treatment today – and it’s thoroughly deserved. You could even find yourself coming into money or being gifted a valuable possession. Don’t neglect to enjoy your good fortune.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Not everyone seems convinced that what you are planning is going to work but do it anyway. If you listen to the critics and the cynics today it’s unlikely you will get a great deal done, so blank them out and let the universe guide you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com