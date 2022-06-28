Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good things will come to you this year if you think you deserve them. The message of the stars on your birthday is that life does not have to be a struggle, at least not for someone like you who is blessed with so much talent and ambition.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you get the feeling that someone is keeping things from you today you must approach them directly and demand to know what’s going on. As Neptune begins its retrograde phase it’s fair to say a lot of things are not what they seem to be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be under a lot of pressure at the moment but Taurus is one of those signs that thrives on challenge and where some people might buckle under the weight of expectation you will buckle up and enjoy the ride. Pressure, what pressure?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may regret not having made more of a career opportunity but you will get another chance. You may have to wait a while until it comes along but when it does you will be ready for it and this time it won’t get away from you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A decision you take over the next 24 hours will have far-reaching consequences, so don’t rush it and don’t let other people persuade you to do what does not feel right. The more they try to bully or bribe you the less you should trust them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Happiness comes not from trying to please other people but from doing what feels right on a deep inner level. So ask yourself: what should you now be doing that you were not doing before? Get on with it and make a success of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be feeling a bit under the weather at the moment, most likely because you don’t understand why others are behaving in negative ways. Worry less about them and take care of your own well-being. If you’re not smiling then you’re doing life wrong!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that under no circumstances should you settle for second best. If you cannot complete a task on your own then reach out to people you trust and get them to assist you. It won’t detract from your glory in any way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The upcoming new moon means you can expect some fun times over the next few days but don’t let that distract you from your ultimate goal. If you take your eyes off the prize for even a moment you could lose sight of it for good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will pull out all the stops and work around the clock to finish a project of some kind today but you must not, repeat not, cut corners or you could find yourself back at the start and having to do it all again. Always follow the rules.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do whatever it takes to stay on good terms with everyone around you today, yes even those people you could happily wave goodbye to and never see again. If you allow yourself to be distracted by petty nuisances you may fall short of your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do what you can to assist a friend or family member over the next 24 hours but don’t get sucked into a situation where you end up doing everything for them. Make it a priority to show them how they can help themselves in future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, begins one of its retrograde phases today, so over the next few months there will be a number of occasions when something seems vaguely wrong but you can’t work out what it is. Ignore those feelings because your fears are not real.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com