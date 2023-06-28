Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Uranus on your birthday means there could be some serious upheavals over the coming year but if you stay calm and keep thinking you will be in the ideal position to benefit from them. The bigger the challenge the bigger the profit.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been one to follow the crowd and there is no reason why you should start now. Instead of doing what others say is necessary, make up your own rules and follow your own instincts – and if that annoys certain people, that’s good!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Common sense is really not that common at all and a colleague’s deficiency in the mind department will likely drive you to distraction today. There’s really no point trying to educate them, so do the next best thing and stay out of their way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have to defend yourself against a rival’s criticism today but it won’t be difficult. The fact that they think they can carry the argument by shouting louder than you will undermine their position right from the start. Stay calm and you’ll win.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The next few days will see you in one of your more serious moods, most likely because you are determined to get ahead of your rivals. Let friends and colleagues know that if they want to play silly games they should get back to you at the weekend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Anyone who thinks you will adapt to fit in with the accepted way of doing things today obviously doesn’t know you very well. As one of the zodiac’s Fixed signs you honestly believe the world would be a better place if it adapted to fit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you make an effort to see both sides of a story today then what happens next won’t take you by surprise. If, however, you insist on favoring one side over the other you may be disappointed when it becomes apparent that neither side is going to win.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are on the move today you must plan your route with care. Not only will it take longer than expected to reach your destination but it could also cost more than you anticipated. Maybe you should stay home and make plans for the weekend instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your cashflow situation may have improved but you still cannot afford to go on a spree. Be wary of friends and colleagues who try to talk you into something you suspect will cost more than you can afford. You may even end up paying for them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your options may be limited at the moment but the good news is that will work in your favor in the long-term. On the work front especially you need to rethink your priorities and then focus your mental and emotional energies in a more productive direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more someone talks today the less inclined you will be to believe them and, as ever, your instincts are spot on. Just because they know how to spin a tale does not mean they know better than you, so be smart and ignore their advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are not in the mood for socializing then don’t force yourself. You will get more from life today if you seek out a quiet place where you can avoid all the noise and confusion. Your thoughts matter more than other people’s words.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your options on the work front may be limited at the moment but you can still make plans and you can still make friends with people whose skills and abilities you may need to call on in the near future. In a nutshell, keep looking ahead.

