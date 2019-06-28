Your daily horoscope: June 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more self-assured you are the more others will respect you, and the more they respect you the more likely it is they will help you realize your dream. Be confident, be courageous, but be modest, too. You don’t have to show off to be a star.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Differences of opinion on the home front are to be expected now the sun is moving through the domestic area of your chart, but they don’t have to be painful. You actually disagree on very few things, so why let them spoil your most important relationships?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone tells you to do one thing today you will do the opposite just for the fun of it, but remember that it works both ways. Even if others know you are right about something they will delight in disagreeing just to annoy you. It’s all good fun.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun is now moving through the area of your chart that governs what you own, what you earn and material things in general. So if your money situation is not as strong as you would like it to be now is the time to do something about it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With the sun moving through your sign and a Cancer solar eclipse on the horizon something big is clearly on its way. What that something is remains to be seen but it will change your life in fundamental ways. Don’t worry, they will be good ways.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is the time of year when you are at your most thoughtful and one of the things you should be thinking about is whether you are living your dream. What is it that truly inspires you? Are you doing it? If not, get started!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who thinks you are too cautious and too stuck in your ways will be impressed by how quickly you move with the times over the next few weeks. You don’t change often but when you do you do it properly and go all the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is an important time for you as career matters are highlighted by the sun and Mars in the vocational area of your chart. Mars will soon be moving on though, so if you want to make your mark on the work front Libra now is the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your outlook will improve considerably over the next few days and what happens around the time of next Tuesday’s eclipse will bring the kind of opportunities you have hardly dared dream about in recent months. Be ready to move – you’ll be going far.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are advised not to be too open about your feelings over the next few days, not because there is anything wrong with them but because certain people may be tempted to play on them to secure themselves an unfair advantage. Emotions can be dangerous.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get your act together, Capricorn, and the best way to do that is to get assistance from people who have already finished what you have only just begun. Ask friends and family members for advice – chances are you’ll get more than you expected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have strong opinions on just about every subject under the sun but just because you have those opinions does not mean you are obliged to express them. The planets warn if you are too outspoken today your money situation could take a hit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Cancer makes this one of the best times of the year for you, but to make the most of it you must be more daring. Good things will happen, for sure, but they will happen quicker if you seize the initiative.

