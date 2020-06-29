Your daily horoscope: June 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be constantly on the go over the coming year and some of the ideas you come up with will be touched by genius. Don’t make them too complicated though – make sure other people can understand what it is you are trying to say and do.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A rival can only succeed in undermining your confidence if you let their comments get under your skin. No matter what others may say to you today, be it supportive or be it negative, block it all out and do what you were going to do anyway.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to have words with someone whose bad behaviour is becoming a serious issue, not just for you but for other people as well. Tell them calmly and precisely why they need to improve their attitude – and what bad things might happen if they do not!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Feelings and opinions must be aired openly and honestly over the next few days, because if they are allowed to fester any longer the consequences, when they come, could be explosive. Let everyone have their say, then agree to disagree and move on together.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to be too talkative today, because there is a danger you could say too much and tip off your rivals about what you are up to. The less other people know about your plans the better, so keep your enthusiasms to yourself for the time being.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Only you know what it is you are striving for, and therefore only you can decide what your actions should be. If someone tries to tell you what you are doing wrong, just put a block on their ability to contact you. You don’t need them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t have to be shy about telling others what you think, but you do have to choose your words carefully so you don’t risk upsetting people and turning them against you. Someone has to tell it like it is, and you are best placed to be the messenger.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do whatever it takes to keep your mind sharp as the new week begins because there will be challenges aplenty over the next few days and most of them will be of a mental nature. You don’t need brawn to win battles when you’ve got brains.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Information you get from a friend will intrigue you today but you are strongly advised to check its authenticity before taking any kind of action. It could be they have got the wrong end of the stick completely – a stick your enemies might use to beat you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone you work alongside tips you off about what’s going on, you would be wise to take it seriously. They know a lot more about events taking place behind the scenes than you do, so do yourself a favour and act on what they tell you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s likely that you will change your mind about something yet again today and those you work with won’t be impressed. It’s not like you to be this indecisive, so stand back for a bit and let a trusted colleague call it for you – and do as they say!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are taking too negative a view of a situation that is not nearly as important as you think it is. Some people enjoy making a drama out of a crisis but you are under no obligation to follow their lead. Life is what you make of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in Cancer at this time of year brings opportunities to push ahead with creative and artistic activities, so decide what you most want to bring into the world and make it happen over the next few days. Make your designs bold and beautiful.

