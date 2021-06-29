Your daily horoscope: June 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Give yourself permission to follow your instincts over the coming year, even if those instincts put you at odds with the majority opinion. Maybe you’re right and maybe you’re wrong but the important thing is you remain true to yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you have been working on for many months is no longer worth the time or the effort, so let it go. Some people may not be happy that you appear to be giving up halfway through but on balance it’s definitely the right thing to do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to make each and every decision yourself. Friends and family and work colleagues can be trusted to take some of the load off your shoulders, so give them permission to jump in and help. Don’t even think of doing it all on your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life has been good to you of late and with both Venus and Mars moving through the most outgoing area of your chart there is no reason why it should not get even better. Some very special people will be coming into your life over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if someone you look up to is critical of your performance today. They are not trying to put you down, they are trying to lift you up. They know you are capable of so much more and are determined to help you reach your potential.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you have never been more popular and if you can find ways to convert that popularity into material success you could get very rich indeed in the days and weeks to come. Don’t sell your talents for less than they are worth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A number of things in your life need to change and there is no reason at all why you can’t make some of those changes today. The only thing that might hold you back is your tendency to aim for perfection. Don’t do it “right” – just do it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone says something you disagree with today your best course of action is just to smile and let it go. There is no point trying to reason with people who clearly don’t want to hear what you have to say – so pretend you can’t hear them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With both Venus and Mars moving through the career area of your chart at the moment you should be in the good books of employers and other important people. Don’t take their support for granted but do use it to push ahead with your ambitions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be even more optimistic and outgoing than you usually are, and that’s a very good thing. If you are out and about in the world over the next 24 hours you should find that everything runs smoothly – the universe wants you to do well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try to avoid making value judgments about what other people are doing. You will, of course, have your own views on what’s going on but if you are smart you’ll keep them to yourself. You really don’t want to get mixed up in this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Partnerships of all kinds will go well for you over the next few days and you may even meet someone who knows how to get behind that icy mask you’ve been wearing. There is absolutely no need to be suspicious of other people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel like taking some time off to sit and watch the world go by then do so – no one is going to check up on you or insist that you should be working instead of relaxing. If you need a break – and you do – then take it.

