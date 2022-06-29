Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon in your sign is a wonderful omen of success but as the sun squares up to Jupiter as well you must not get too full of yourself or success could easily degenerate into excess. Be analytical in your aims and modest in your manner.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get advice from just about everyone today and if you are smart you will ignore every word of it and follow your heart. When dealing with family affairs, especially, you must back your own instincts rather than accept someone else’s truth.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As today’s new moon falls in the area of your chart that governs travel and social activities you will get a great deal of joy from visiting new places and meeting new people. Be careful though – you may have so much fun you won’t want to come back.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your financial situation is not as bad as some people have been painting it, so stop worrying and carry on as normal. Yes, you need to keep track of what you are spending but, no, you don’t have to keep every last cent in your pocket!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although today’s highly positive new moon takes place in your sign you may feel a bit on edge, especially on the work front where some of your colleagues seem determined to make life difficult for you. Ignore them and keep moving toward your objective.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party each and every day, so if you feel the need to take time out for an hour or two just do it and don’t make excuses. It’s entirely your choice where you go and what you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone new will come into your life very soon and they will have important things to teach you. Most importantly they will point out you don’t have to be so uptight about current events. What will be will be, so enjoy life with a clear conscience.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Once you set your sights on a goal no power on Earth can stop you from reaching it and today’s new moon suggests that a career objective is closer than you think. Make a supreme effort over the next 24 hours to reach out and grab it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing today is that you visualize both your long-term goals and the routes you need to take to get to them as quickly and painlessly as possible. Clarity of thought is a must and will give you a huge advantage over your rivals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter’s influence in the most dynamic area of your chart means you won’t doubt for a solitary second that you can succeed in what you are doing and see your name go up in lights. You could get the chance to make big money too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to deal with someone today who is every bit as ambitious for success as you are but it won’t faze you in the slightest. You enjoy being challenged, because it gives you the chance to show what you can do, and you can do plenty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to do something you don’t much enjoy today but if you approach it with the right attitude there is every possibility you will make a great job of it. Even your rivals will praise you for your efforts, and that doesn’t happen too often.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t listen to people who tell you that certain tasks are beyond you, because you know you have what it takes and you know they are being negative because they don’t want to see you succeed. Show them up for the losers and second-raters they are.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com