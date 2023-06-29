Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can balance your amazing enthusiasm with a healthy dose of common sense over the coming year then all things will be possible. Aim high and move fast but take time every now and again to check you are still heading in the right direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Both in your private life and on the work front you need to stay sharp over the next 24 hours because even a minor mistake could have major repercussions. If you have friends in high places don’t be afraid to call on them if you require assistance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The influence of Saturn in your chart means you will need to lay down the law today, especially when dealing with people whose approach to life is haphazard at best and downright dangerous at worst. Don’t just talk tough, act tough too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Set yourself targets that are both reasonable and achievable. The planets warn there is a danger you could aim way too high between now and the weekend and end up expending a lot of energy getting nowhere. Know your limits and work within them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get frustrated or angry with people who don’t share either your ambition or your sense of urgency. They are who they are and nothing you say or do is going to change them. Once you accept that fact they should be easier to deal with.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets urge you to stop comparing yourself unfavourably with other people. You may give off an aura of supreme self-confidence but there is a streak of self-doubt running through the Leo nature that must be conquered anew each and every day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If your path is blocked by some kind of obstacle don’t try to smash through it because you will probably hurt yourself. Instead, be smart and find an original way to work round it. A subtle approach to problem solving is a must over the next 24 hours.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means push ahead with your ambitions today but don’t think for one moment that it will be a breeze. As Saturn is now moving retrograde you will have to work hard for every gain you make on the work front – but it will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have moments of doubt like everyone else and what occurs between now and the weekend could have you questioning the route you are taking through life. Don’t make any major changes yet though. React to events rather than instigate them yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been quite hard on yourself of late and need to ease off a bit. Give yourself permission to get out and about and have fun and ignore those who say you should be working longer hours rather than less. You don’t have to deny yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are a great many changes taking place in your world and today’s link between the sun and Saturn suggests you will once again be at the mercy of events. But maybe that’s no bad thing – maybe you would do better by not trying so hard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No doubt it is hugely frustrating that something has not worked out the way you wanted it to but there is nothing you can do about it so you might as well accept it. Later in the year you will look back and realize it was for the best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Saturn in your sign links with the sun in the most creative area of your chart today and that means it is time to get serious about an artistic project of some kind. Don’t aim to be just a gifted amateur, aim to be a true professional.

