Your daily horoscope: June 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Relationships, of both a personal and a professional nature, will figure large over the coming 12 months. What you do on your own will change your life for the better, but what you do with other people could transform your existence in ways you can hardly imagine.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to say things that you know will annoy friends and colleagues. It may seem like fun to you but there could be unexpected consequences later on when you need their assistance – and they are reluctant to give it. Speak nicely or don’t speak at all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry too much if a financial matter is not going as well as you had hoped, because the approaching eclipse will sweep away obstructions and restrictions so you can start again. You may have to take a short-term loss but it will be worth it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone you thought you could trust lets you down today don’t get annoyed about it. Venus in your sign will encourage you to be forgiving, not so much for their sake as for your own. When you get angry it tends to cloud your thinking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let your imagination get the better of you today it could lead you in some strange directions. If you are the sort who believes in conspiracy theories you could easily lose influence with people in positions of authority. Keep your wackier ideas to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If something goes wrong today don’t look around for someone to blame – look in the mirror instead. According to the planets you have been taking too much for granted, which in turn has led you to take unnecessary chances. Put the spotlight on yourself, not other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A clash of egos is likely over the next 24 hours and the simple fact is you will have to put some distance between yourself and someone who has a talent for rubbing you up the wrong way. If at all possible, have nothing further to do with them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone whose views and opinions you don’t much like needs to be informed that their advice is no longer wanted. It may not come naturally to you to be so brutal but on this occasion you have no choice. It’s time to move on, for both of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself up against someone who seems a tough nut to crack then back off a bit and look at the situation from a wider and higher perspective. Could it be you don’t need to be enemies? Could you in fact work together? Give it some thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say today because, as the old warning has it, “walls have ears”. You may think your comments are for a limited audience only but the planets warn your views could be broadcast far and wide – much to your embarrassment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You already know what you should be doing Cap, so don’t solicit opinions from other people, especially those who are likely to tell you what they think you want to hear. There’s only one voice you should be listening to now – your inner voice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone tells you that you must act quickly or miss out on a golden opportunity then you should do the opposite of what they say and take plenty of time before making a decision. The approaching eclipse will change things anyway, so why be in a rush?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in your sign endows you with no end of confidence but other influences warn that confidence by itself could be dangerous. Before you act today you would be wise to consult family members and other people you trust. Their advice could be invaluable.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com