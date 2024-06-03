Your daily horoscope: June 3, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only does Mercury move into your sign on your birthday but luck planet Jupiter is very much on your side as well, so aim higher, push harder and don’t doubt for a single moment that you are destined to accomplish something that is not just good but great!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Mercury moves into the communications area of your chart today words will come a lot easier than they have done in recent weeks. Remember though that while it might feel good to express yourself, what you have to say must be honest and also make sense.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart emphasizes the need to get on top of your financial situation. The events of the next few days will work out in your favor and if you make good use of them the big bucks should start rolling in.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A positive attitude is a must if you are to make the most of some amazing activity in and around your birth sign. So much will come easy to you now but that is not an excuse to sit back and let life drift by. You must get active.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if your confidence takes a bit of a dive today because this is one of those times when you will somehow achieve more if you actually do less. Find yourself a safe and quiet place where you can hunker down and watch the passing parade.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart reaches a peak this week, so take every opportunity to get out into the world and meet new people. Also, don’t hesitate to get involved in social issues if you feel you have something worthwhile to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Focus all your thoughts on your long-term ambitions and don’t doubt for a moment that the universe will bring new opportunities your way. If you believe in who you are and what you can do there is no power on earth that can possibly deny you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t limit the adventurous side of your nature today because this is one of those occasions when taking risks is not only permitted but essential. Whatever takes your fancy today just go for it and don’t give a moment’s thought to what the consequences might be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may need to be ruthless over the next 24 hours, especially when dealing with matters related to your wealth and your earning power. No one is going to give you anything for free, so just reach out and take what you think you deserve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Good fortune will come your way through other people over the next few days, so don’t try to go it alone but do strive to stay on good terms with partners, loved ones and colleagues. That won’t always be easy but it will be well worth the effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you prepare the ground before embarking on a new project the more likely it is to be a success. As an earth sign you know how to be patient, so take your time, focus on the details and pick the right moment to make your big play.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs today should confirm that everything is going your way now and that creative activities of all types are under excellent stars. Close your ears to the critics and cynics and push ahead with those daredevil plans to make a name for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Challenges will come thick and fast as the new week begins but you have what it takes to deal with each and every one of them and still find time to enjoy yourself. Even your rivals will be impressed by the way you deal with the constant pressure.

