Your daily horoscope: June 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Saturn link on your birthday will endow you with a great deal of staying power – and you’re going to need it. Make it your aim to create something that not only serves you well today but which serves others well in the future too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point arguing about “the facts” of a situation with someone who clearly doesn’t care what’s real and what’s made up. You have far better things to do with your time and energy than try to enlighten people who enjoy being idiots.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Saturn prominent in the career area of your chart at the moment it’s quite likely that authority figures will attempt to block your way. There is no point getting angry about it because, for now at least, they have the power. But your time will come.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Big changes are coming – you can feel it in your bones – and your most pressing concern is how can you make those changes work for you personally? To start with, be ruthlessly logical in your thinking. Forget the dreams and focus on what’s possible.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Nothing seems to faze you at the moment, and that’s good, but the planets warn you could be taking one particular situation a little too lightly. If the consequences of your actions – or inactions – are likely to be serious then you must get serious too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more other people try to blind you with science the more suspicious of them you should be. If what they are trying to convince you of is so blindingly obvious then why do they need to labour the point? Chances are they’re being less than honest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some point today you may start to wonder if the powers that be have got it in for you. Most likely though you are being too negative in your thinking, causing you to believe in conspiracies that don’t exist. Maybe you think too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You want to be honest with a friend who clearly needs some advice but something is holding you back. Most likely it is the fear that they will take what you tell them the wrong way and never forgive you. Maybe you’re right. Maybe it’s best to say nothing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be on the go from dawn till dusk, and beyond, today and the amount of work you get through will astound lesser mortals. You may, however, be so focused on your work that you miss out on the amorous signals someone is sending your way!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have an almost childlike faith that all things will come right in the end, and that’s good because if you allow yourself to worry you may do nothing else for the next few days. Fill your mind with positive thoughts and mix only with fun-loving people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is a message you wish to impart to the world then you must spell it out in plain and simple language. Not everyone can be as smart as you, so stick to simple facts and figures and give others time to take on board the new information.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because someone disagrees with you does not mean they are right and you are wrong – but you should still listen to what they have to say and try to work out why your ideas are so far apart. Open both your ears and your mind today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

At some stage today you will have to accept that a dream you’ve had for years has no chance of coming true. Far from being bad news it will free up time and energy to pursue a more realistic ambition, one that most certainly will be a success.

