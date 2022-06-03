Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be vague about your ambitions this year. Set yourself clear targets that you know will stretch you and then go after them with every ounce of energy and self-belief you possess. If you know what you are aiming for then no power on Earth can stop you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Having spent far too much money in recent weeks you must now find ways to get some of it back. If there is anything you bought that you now realize you don’t need then try to get a refund on it. It’s not much but it’s a start.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mind planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase today, so expect to see things you somehow missed over the past few weeks. Don’t blame yourself too much if you made choices you now regret – you won’t be the only one in that situation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have been feeling a bit down in the dumps of late your mood will take a big upturn today and over the weekend. Mercury, your ruler, is about to move in your favor again, so believe you deserve to be happy and you will be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your hopes and dreams have taken a battering of late but over the next few days you will feel a lot more optimistic about your prospects both in your personal affairs and in your career. Act as if you cannot possibly lose, and you won’t.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you approach work-related matters in a positive frame of mind today, because if you think you will succeed you most likely will but if you think you will fail you most likely will too. Your mind creates your reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point worrying about situations you cannot change, so accept what is taking place around you and find ways to benefit from it whether you see it as “good” or as “bad”. Your mind will be super sharp today, so use it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Ignore what is going on in the outside world and focus on what matters to you personally. The fact is you will help others more if you keep your mood light and breezy – at the very least it will give them a positive example to follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Loved ones will need your support today and over the weekend and you must not hesitate to give it, even if it means having to put your own plans on hold for a while. A little bit of sacrifice now could result in big gains later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your workload has been increasing of late there should be some relief today. As Mercury comes to the end of its retrograde phase you will find it easier to say “no” to people who expect too much of you. And don’t just say it – mean it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If there is something that needs doing today all you have to do is snap your fingers and others will come running to assist you. The fact that you look decisive and imperious gives them the impression that your requests are in fact commands!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family relationships will take a turn for the better over the next few days as Mercury ends its retrograde phase and everyone finds it easier to put their feelings into words. Your differences were only minor in the first place and soon won’t exist at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be suspicious if a friend or work colleague makes an offer that sounds too good to be true but it will soon be apparent you have nothing to worry about. It could turn out to be one of the best offers you’ve ever been made.

