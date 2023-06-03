Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t try to avoid confrontations, because even if you succeed in the short-term you will have to come back to them later on, maybe all at the same time! You have what it takes to resolve each and every one of them, so trust yourself and be brave.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are spending too much time and energy on matters that are of no real importance. This weekend’s full moon means it’s time to get your act together and recognize that it’s not the narrow, everyday things that matter but the wider, bigger picture.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You rarely go back and change the decisions you have made but circumstances will demand it of you this weekend and you won’t have much choice in the matter. Mercury in your sign will help you think clearly and, this time, make the right call.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you focus on what you have in common with someone over the next 48 hours, rather than on what keeps you apart, then a difficult relationship should become easier to deal with. Why magnify your differences when you’re not so different at all?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

According to the planets you have reached a point of no return and need to accept, once and for all, that things won’t be going back to how they were before. But why would you want them to when they are going so much better for you now?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you forgive a colleague for something they did that was stupid rather than malicious they will be your friend for life. The fact is you have so many things in common it would be a pity to allow one quite minor thing tear your friendship apart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because the full moon cuts across the home and career axis of your chart you can expect some serious opposition over the next 48 hours. The good news is that with the support of family and friends you will come through this challenging phase unscathed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Disputes may seem bigger and more toxic than they actually are this weekend because of the influence of a powerful full moon. No matter what people may say about you don’t take any of it personally. It’s just words and words don’t really matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

At some stage this weekend you will have to admit, if only to yourself, that your assumptions about a certain individual were wide of the mark. It’s not often you admit that you were wrong but, on this occasion, you won’t mind doing so.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The full moon in your sign will force you to confront someone you have been doing your best to avoid. The good news is that once you’ve talked through your issues both of you will realize that your differences are really not that important.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if you are no longer in control of what’s going on in your life but that’s not entirely true. At the very least you can choose not to get involved in situations that you can sense are unlikely to end in your favor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not want to negotiate with someone you don’t much like this weekend but what choice do you have? Like it or not you must come to an agreement that benefits you both, because if you insist on competing there will only be losers.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may believe that if you don’t take some kind of risk then you could lose out in a big way but it isn’t true. The more others pressure you into making a quick decision this weekend the more cautious you need to be. The clock isn’t ticking.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com