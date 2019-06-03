Your daily horoscope: June 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a new moon on your birthday but Venus, planet of love, and Pluto, planet of passion, are well aligned too. What does that mean in everyday words? It means the universe will grant you whatever it is that your heart desires.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is enough room in the world, and in your own life, for all shades of opinion, so don’t lose your cool if someone says something you don’t approve of. Agree to disagree and leave it at that. There are still plenty of things you have in common.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a decision and stick with it. The more certain people try to get you to change your mind today the more stubborn you must be. If you are sure of your ground – and you are – then nothing else matters. Be big and bold enough to trust yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new moon in your sign indicates that if you get your act together and get cracking on a new plan or project the results will be little short of amazing. This is your time of year, so do what you want to do and do it with style.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you speak your mind today you won’t worry in the slightest if your words offend certain people. Having said which, if you keep your opinions to yourself you won’t waste them on people who are too stupid to understand. It’s your call.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s new moon will give you the courage and the confidence to take a few risks, which in turn will make success more likely. Don’t be secretive about your aims – if you are open and honest you will get a huge amount of support.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you do more for other people than you do for yourself, but cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your position in the world will encourage you to put your own interests first. Treat yourself to whatever it is that your heart desires.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t be content to sit back and let life come to you today. With a new moon highlighting the most adventurous area of your chart you will be out there making things happen. The world is your playground Libra – enjoy it to the full.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a good time to start something new but before you do you must make sure it is going to be something to which you can commit on a long-term basis. It’s going to take a lot of time and energy, so ask yourself: is it worth it?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may honestly believe that a friend or colleague is up to no good but can you be certain? The planets warn it may be you who has got the wrong end of the stick – and if you make a big scene you could end up getting beaten with it!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how much others may tell you to pace yourself today you won’t listen to them. You are desperate to get out into the world and prove yourself and if that means testing your limits of physical and mental endurance then so be it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want something enough you can always find a way to get it, and with today’s new moon taking place in the most dynamic area of your chart success is no longer a matter of “if” but “when”. Go all out to prove you are the best.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You would never turn your back on those who need assistance, and that’s good, but you need to be aware of the fact that some of the people who say only you can help them are pulling your emotional strings. Don’t be a soft touch Pisces.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com