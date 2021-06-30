Your daily horoscope: June 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Create in your mind a crystal-clear picture of what it is you want to accomplish and make that picture your guide for the coming 12 months. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, you cannot do now, so don’t aim just to be good, aim to be great.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t find cash hard to come by today but you may find it hard to keep it in your pocket for any length of time. Self-indulgence isn’t a sin but if you do spend too much you might look back later and wish you had not.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good fortune will come your way from being with a group of people who share your aims and ambitions. The more you mix socially over the next two or three days the more opportunities you will create, so get out there and make things happen.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to quieten down your logical thought processes and give your intuition a chance to come through. Chances are you already know the answers to most of the questions you have been asking yourself – all you have to do is listen to your inner voice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everything in your world feels good at the moment and if you want that to continue you must make sure you stay at the top of your game. You have all the talents you need to succeed but do you have the right attitude? Of course you do!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Go out of your way to get along with people today, even people who rub you up the wrong way. Venus in your sign makes it easy for you to disguise your true feelings and work with others to get things done. Never lose sight of your ultimate goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in the friendship area of your chart means that all sorts of people will go out of their way to assist you. Don’t keep your needs to yourself, let others know what you need and let them know you welcome their input – and you’ll get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Negative thoughts always attract negative results, so make sure your mind is focused on the job at hand and make sure you believe that you can and you will make a success of it. Banish all thoughts of fear and failure from your mind – you don’t need them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

When was the last time you opened up and let others into your innermost thoughts and feelings? No matter how long ago it might have been you must do it now. Don’t be afraid to utter those three little words “I love you” – and make sure you mean it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you don’t feel like making much of an effort today then don’t force yourself. You have been on the go from dawn to dusk of late and even a Sagittarius needs to get some rest occasionally. More down time today means more up time tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to wear your heart on your sleeve but you won’t be able to hide your feelings over the next 24 hours. You probably won’t shout your love from the rooftops – that’s not your style – but you will generate a great deal of emotional warmth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have fallen out with a friend or relative in recent weeks then make it your No. 1 aim to get back on good terms today. Saying “sorry” may not come easy to you but this is one of those occasions when you do need to use it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart at this time of year few things will faze you. Take each moment as it comes today and then react in a positive and professional manner. You’ll go far, and enjoy yourself too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com