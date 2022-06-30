Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Plan each move you make over the coming year with extra care. The days of rushing in where angels fear to tread are over and no matter how many times in the past you have got away with playing it by ear you must be more calculating now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are thinking of putting off a task of some kind then think again. You may be feeling a bit run down at the moment but Mars in your sign will provide the burst of energy you need to get it completed. Force yourself to keep going.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t let your worries and fears get the better of you today. You seem to be under the impression that certain people have got it in for you but even if that is true what can they do to hurt you? Your only real enemy is self-doubt.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If there is something you think you can’t handle today don’t be too proud to ask for assistance. Friends will rally round and do everything in their power to speed you towards your goal, but only if you ask them to. They can’t read minds after all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to impress employers and people in positions of authority is to get on with your work without being asked or supervised, and make a great job of it of course. They will appreciate not having to check up on you every few minutes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Demand to know what a friend or family member is up to today, even if you suspect you won’t like the answer. Even if they are doing things you don’t approve of it’s not your place to make value judgments about it, unless it affects you personally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have strong opinions about a certain issue but this is probably not the best time to get on your soapbox and preach about it. If what you believe is correct then you don’t need to win converts as others will eventually be persuaded by events.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If there is something important you want to accomplish today you may have to enlist the aid of people who can make it happen for you. Without their assistance there is only so much progress you can make, so put your ego on hold and get help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Having allowed others to pile more and more work on your shoulders it has now reached the point where you cannot take any more. Let everyone know that enough is enough, that from here on in you work primarily for your own interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Mars moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you don’t lack for courage or confidence, but if you want to make a name for yourself you need to add common sense to the mix as well. Always think before you act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some of the decisions you’ve made of late have, to say the least, been extraordinary but you have no intention of being just a face in the crowd. Make another outrageous decision today, then another one after that. It will keep your rivals off-balance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in the communications area of your chart will help you find the words you need to put across a complicated argument in a clear and convincing way. Don’t try to force people to agree with you, just give them the facts and let them decide for themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you need to convince a family member or a friend to support what you are doing then you must explain to them, in plain and simple language, what it’s all about. You must also convince them there will be some kind of payoff, ideally financial.

