HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to stop making long-term plans and instead just deal with what comes your way on a daily basis. The universe knows what you need and will send the right challenges and opportunities at just the right time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Neptune, planet of imagination but also of deceit, begins its retrograde phase today, so take care you don’t get lost in a fantasy world of your own making. Focus on the reality of your current situation and find answers to the questions that truly matter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort to get carried away by delusions of grandeur but the planets warn you will need to make a serious effort to keep your feet on the ground today. And don’t forget: the higher you climb the further there is to fall.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you say something thoughtless today you could spend the weekend, and maybe most of next week, trying to take back your words. Your sharp tongue can be a useful weapon but you need to remember that some people are incredibly sensitive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You appear to believe that someone is plotting behind your back and that you need to look over your shoulder every few minutes. Not only is that not true but it is also a criminal waste of your time and your energy. No one is out to get you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An issue that everyone has quietly conspired not to talk about will burst into the open over the next 24 hours and you will have no choice but to confront it. Some hard truths will have to be faced but it’s really the only way forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is linked to Saturn today, which among other things means you will do best if you look at every situation you are involved with dispassionately. You cannot afford to let emotions, your own or other people’s, cloud your judgment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may get a few negative comments today and over the weekend from people who resent the fact that success comes so easily to you. Ignore them. Let them fly over your head. Why should you care what your loser rivals think?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid making an important decision today, because the facts on which you base that decision may not be as solid as you think they are – and it won’t be a good look if you have to admit to the doubters that, yes, you got it completely wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Resist the urge to poke your nose in someone else’s business today. You may think you are doing it for the right reasons but even if that is true they won’t see it that way and will resent your interference. Why put a friendship at risk?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are some really irritating people in the world outside your door and you will meet a few of them today. Now you have advance warning, promise yourself that no matter what they say or do you will remain calm at all times. That’s your victory.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that you disagree profoundly with what a friend or colleague believes in does not mean you cannot work with them. The world is a big enough place for every shade of opinion, so focus on those things you share in common and avoid the rest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Saturn in your sign makes it easier to control your mood swings but that does not mean you can just bottle up your feelings and pretend they do not exist. You must find positive ways to let off steam today. If you don’t, it could get messy!

