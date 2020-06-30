Your daily horoscope: June 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be quite persuasive over the coming year and your words will sound both moderate and meaningful to most people. If you lack a cause you feel is worth fighting for, that cause will make an appearance very soon. Be a warrior for truth and justice.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will impress employers and other important people more over the next 24 hours if you ignore outside distractions and get on with what you are supposed to be doing. If you do it well enough it won’t be long before they are trying to impress you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who is usually the life and soul of the party is feeling a bit down at the moment and you should make it your job to cheer them up. Whatever it is they are worried about, find ways to calm their fears and get them smiling again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With your ruler Mercury linked to Uranus, planet of innovation, today you should find it easy enough to get your way, both at home and at work. You must, however, avoid the kind of tactics that might alienate those who, like you, prize their liberty,

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the relationship area of your chart means you need to pay more attention to partners and loved ones. Remember, too, that while it is fine to be passionate, you must stay in control of those passions – don’t let them control you!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to take a risk on the work front, and it may pay off, but at what cost in the long-term? The planets warn if you treat others as if their opinions don’t matter they will turn against you and find ways to hit back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be the centre of attention at the moment, and that’s nice, but don’t start thinking that you will get applause and rewards no matter what you do. Other people will support you only so long as they believe you can be trusted to tell the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t start the day at too rushed a pace, because you will find it hard to slow down again and could exhaust yourself physically and mentally. A few days from now you will be busier than ever both at home and at work, so pace yourself carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

When you get a passion for something you go all the way, and with your ruling planet Pluto linked strongly with Jupiter today there is a real possibility you will go to extremes. Try to take a more moderate approach – and avoid politics and religion!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means forgive someone who has let you down in some way, but don’t forget about it. It was a mistake giving them too much leeway to make decisions for you and you need to make sure you don’t fall for it again, with anyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s Jupiter-Pluto link in your sign will get you excited about a plan or project that has been simmering below the surface for quite a while. Now is the time to bring it into the open and let others see what you are going to be working on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be easy to see the worst in some people but they are not all bad, so at least try to see their good sides today. Yes, they have done some very bad things, but don’t forget that behind every consequence a cause can always be found.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships will blossom over the next few days and one association in particular will inspire you to be more ambitious creatively. Let your heart guide you to begin with, then get your head to look at the situation so you make all the right moves.

