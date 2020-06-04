Your daily horoscope: June 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may want to help people in need but you have to accept there is only so much you can do, and that what you do must be targeted on the most deserving cases. By all means be a Good Samaritan this year, but be smart about it too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because you have a good sense of humour does not mean everyone else has one. If you find that a joke falls flat don’t bother trying to explain it – others are unlikely to “get it” and their stupidity could have a negative effect on your mood too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A task may be a bit of a bore but give it your all anyway. If others can see your heart is not in it they may find ways to delay it’s completion, just to annoy you. Focus on it to the exclusion of everything else – and pretend you love it!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A relationship issue needs desperately to be resolved and tomorrow’s eclipse is sure to bring the issue to a head. No matter what happens and what others might say, you must make an effort to meet a partner halfway. Either you both win, or you both lose.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The approaching eclipse could make you even more sensitive to your surroundings than you usually are, so be on the lookout for situations that might have a negative effect on your mood and then try to avoid them. Do not – repeat, not – go over the top emotionally.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may believe that you can handle a difficult task on your own but wiser heads warn you will need some assistance. You are not the only one with a particular creative goal in mind, so why not join forces and work as a team?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Tomorrow’s eclipse cuts across a major axis in your chart, so both at home and at work there is a risk you could overreact to events and say or do something silly. You may not attach much importance to it but others could take it seriously, so be careful.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter what occurs over the next few days you must make an effort to keep it in perspective. It may seem important now but in the greater scheme of things it actually isn’t that significant, so don’t let it change your thinking in major ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As tomorrow’s eclipse cuts across the financial axis of your chart you may find yourself worrying about both your short-term cashflow and your long-term investments. Don’t. Money is a means to an end, not an end in itself, so don’t give it too much importance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in your sign warns you will be overly sensitive to criticism – of which there could be plenty. Stay calm and keep reminding yourself that what other people say can only impact you in a negative way if you choose to take it seriously. So don’t.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if you have enemies in all directions but is that true or is it your own mind conjuring up the worst possible scenario? Most likely it’s the latter, so act today as if everyone you meet is your friend – and then maybe they will be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You tend to trust your thoughts more than your feelings but that could be more difficult than usual over the next 48 hours as the lunar eclipse attacks your emotional equilibrium. Keep telling yourself that nothing in life is worth getting worked up about – because it’s true.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to tread warily when dealing with people in positions of power over the next two or three days, especially if you are the kind of Pisces who comes across as so easygoing you are almost asleep! Pretend you are active even when you are not.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com