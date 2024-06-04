Your daily horoscope: June 4, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be a lot more love and laughter in your life this year as the sun, Jupiter, Venus and Mercury, your ruler, come together to brighten your days and spice up your nights! Don’t let a single negative thought or feeling enter your head or your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been so popular and will be inundated with social invitations over the next few days. You cannot possibly grace them all with your presence, so select those that excite you the most and where you are likely to make new friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times today when it seems as if others are being unreasonable, especially where money is concerned, but there is no point making a fuss about it as they hold all the cards. More to the point they hold the purse strings as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have another go at a task that proved too much for you in the past you are sure to make a success of it now. With Mercury, your ruler, linked to luck planet Jupiter the universe will make it easy for you – IF you make an effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be worrying about something that the logical part of your mind tells you is of no consequence at all. Sometimes you can let your emotions get out of hand and this appears to be one of those occasions. Reassert your left-brain authority!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

All things are possible for those who believe in themselves and with so much cosmic activity working in your favor at the moment you should be believing like never before. What is too much for your rivals to deal with you will handle with total confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What occurs today will no doubt amaze you but if you think back to recent events you will realize it is the culmination of a long process of cause and effect. You will also realize that you are perfectly placed to take advantage of the situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more positive energy you send out into the world the more you will benefit from the events of the next few days. For every action there is an equal reaction, so make sure your actions are constructive and help other people – and the universe will help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Good news about your money situation will cheer you up between now and Thursday’s new moon but you must NOT think of it as an invitation to go on a spree. If you are lucky enough to get a financial windfall add it to your rainy day fund.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Partners and loved ones can see things that you have missed, so listen carefully to what they tell you and don’t hesitate to act on their good advice. If you have to admit that you got something wrong then do so – don’t let your ego get in the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An activity that you previously found to be a bit of a chore will become easier to deal with over the next 24 hours and you may even start to enjoy it. You are at your best when faced with challenges that compel you to raise your game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s link to Venus in your fellow air sign of Gemini means there is a special aura about you at the moment, one that other people find hugely attractive. Both in your private life and in your work you are very much flavour of the month!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you force yourself to tackle a task you have been doing your best to avoid in recent weeks not only will you make a success of it but your can-do attitude will win points with people in positions of power. Seize the initiative and make good things happen.

