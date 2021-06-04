Your daily horoscope: June 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be buzzing with new ideas over the coming 12 months, any one of which could bring you fame and fortune. But are those the things you want most? How about peace of mind? Ideas of a “higher” nature will profit you in more important ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore the doubters who say you are aiming too high. Chances are they are being deliberately negative and obstructive because they don’t want to see you succeed. Whether they are misguided or malicious you must go all out to prove them wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try thinking a bit more deeply today. A lot of things have occurred in your life in recent months and you need to digest their meaning before you move on. The more you consider the implications now the easier it will be to act later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can no longer deny that someone you are close to emotionally has been a bit deceitful of late. What you must do now is find out why. Be tactful about it. If you just demand to know what’s going on they will most likely clam up completely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A positive frame of mind is a must. If you let doubts creep in they could grow in leaps and bounds and before you know it you’ll believe the whole wide world is against you. It isn’t and it won’t be in the future, so get your head together.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If others try to provoke you today it’s probably because they can sense you are a bit touchy and they are hoping to get you saying and doing things that could make you look bad. Now that you know that you can exercise more self-control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry too much if your workload seems to be piling higher by the day. No matter how far behind you have fallen in your schedule you’ll find ways to catch up, so why panic? Relax and enjoy the good things the day has to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be easy to give up on something that does not appear to be working but give it one more try and see what happens. The planets indicate you are very close to a breakthrough – but because you are so close you can’t see the wider picture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t take too much notice of what other people say, either in your private life or on the work front. The louder they talk the more likely it is they are hoping you will react to their words. Pretend you don’t hear them and carry on as normal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t wait for a friend or relative to ask you for assistance, ride to their rescue the moment you realize they are in trouble. Sometimes you need to act first and worry about whether you did the right thing later on, and this is one of those occasions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Have you spent too much money in recent weeks? Probably. Should your bank account look healthier? Most certainly. But don’t beat yourself up about it. It’s better to get some satisfaction from flashing your cash around than saving it and being miserable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What someone offers you today may look like a gift worth having but you need to check it out carefully before agreeing to get involved. Are there strings attached? Will you have to take on extra responsibilities? Make sure you know the answers BEFORE you say “Yes”.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because you are more of a feeler than a thinker you sometimes find it hard to shake off negativity. Get past that today by focusing on something of a positive nature, something that brings a smile to your face and makes you glad to be alive.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com