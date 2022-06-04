Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn begins a retrograde phase on your birthday, so you will be looking at the path you are on and wondering if there might be a better way to get to the future. Maybe there is, but after all that time and effort you won’t want to change.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t let other people set the pace this weekend, because if you give them control they will slow things right down. You are at your best when you are moving faster than everyone else, so speed things up every time you get the opportunity.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not even a Taurus can be best at everything and the sooner you recognize that fact the sooner you will feel less under pressure. Focus on the two or three things that come most easily to you and ignore everything else. Think quality, not quantity.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It is important that you know how to be tolerant of those whose views and opinions may be very different to your own. You will need to work with a wide range of people this weekend, so prepare yourself mentally to deal amicably with your differences.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your free-spending habits are about to catch up with you – and no, that is not an excuse to go on a last-minute spree. Your first priority this weekend is to locate a new source of funds. Your second priority is not to spend that as well!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It might be wise not to make too many plans this weekend, certainly not ones that rely too much on other people. As Saturn begins its retrograde phase partners and loved ones will be hard to pin down, so don’t rely on their promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find it easy to get along with most people now that Mercury is moving in your favour again but the negative influence of Saturn means there could be a few differences of opinion at work. Stand up for yourself but don’t make a war of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means push yourself hard, both physically and mentally, over the next 48 hours but don’t lose sight of the fact that there are limits you need to respect. You may believe in yourself 100 per cent but you’re not Superman, so be sensible too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to impress other people this weekend, either at home or at work, because they will be too busy taking care of their own needs to notice your efforts. You know what you have accomplished and that’s good enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep a low profile and conserve your energy over the next 48 hours, because the more you are on the move the more you will open yourself up to being targeted by rivals and enemies. The less others see and hear of you the better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruling planet, begins its retrograde phase today, which means you are likely to encounter delays and setbacks you had not expected. Stay calm and take it all in your stride. What seems so important now won’t mean a thing later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

For some reason you cannot shake the idea that something bad is about to happen. Most likely it’s not but it still feels as if your world is about to flip upside down. Ignore all negative thoughts and do something fun this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t expect too much of other people this weekend. The planets warn that at least one individual will let you down but as you can’t change that fact there is no point getting worked up about it. Rely less on others and more on yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com